How to get Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass in August 2021

The Free Fire Elite Pass is a highly valued item since it grants access to various cosmetic items such as costumes, emotes, and more. Each one lasts for a month, and then Garena introduces a new one. Today, August 1st, the Season 39 “Wildland Walkers” Elite Pass has started in Free Fire.

Users must acquire badges to go through the pass and attain the items. They may be obtained by completing daily and weekly missions.

Purchasing the Season 39 Elite Pass in Free Fire

Season 39 Elite Pass has finally started in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Elite Pass and Elite Upgrade are the two premium variations of the pass available for purchase. They cost 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively, for players to acquire them.

In Free Fire, purchasing the Elite Pass is a simple process, and users can accomplish this by following the procedures outlined below:

Step 1: First, players must launch Garena Free Fire and then click on the Elite Pass icon, as seen in the image below:

Players are required to click on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Following that, users should select the ‘Upgrade’ option.

Click on the "Upgrade" button present beside the Missions option (Image via Free FIre)

Step 3: The two different paid options of the pass will be displayed. Gamers can then go ahead and press the button below the one that they require.

Both the paid versions will show up (Image via Free Fire)

Diamonds will be deducted from the Free Fire account after a successful purchase is made.

How to top-up diamonds

The paid versions require users to spend diamonds, Free Fire’s in-game currency. It can be purchased from the various top-up websites or the in-game center:

Step 1: Click on the icon which resembles a “Diamond” to access the in-game top-up center.

Step 2: On the screen, a variety of top-up options will then be displayed. Choose the respective one.

The in-game top-up center can be used to purchase diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Upon making a successful payment, the diamonds will be added to the account, and players can use them to purchase the Season 39 Elite Pass in Garena Free Fire.

