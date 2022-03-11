How to get free Free Fire MAX gun skins in India this week

Free Fire MAX has come up with an event calendar for the upcoming Holi celebrations. Two of the thirteen events commenced on 9 March, and the special celebrations revolving around the festival of colors will carry on till 22 March.

One of the two events that players can enjoy is the Daily Login 1 – Legendary & Theme Gun Trial event. Like any other log-in event, they have to open Free Fire MAX to win prizes.

Free Fire MAX: Legendary & Theme Gun Trial event

This is one of the most exciting Holi celebrations in the battle royale game as it gives gamers the chance to acquire fancy gun skins free of cost. This is a steal deal as gun skins cost around 25 to 40 diamonds, depending on their attributes.

The Legendary & Theme Gun Trial event will end on 13 March. To claim the free gun skins, gamers just have to log into the game for a specific number of days.

List of gun skins that players can claim (Image via Garena)

The list of gun skins being offered for free are:

M79 – Demolitionist – Log-in for one day

AN94 – Spikey Spine – Log-in for one day

MP5 – Demolitionist – Log-in for two days

M79 – Hipster Bunny – Log-in for two days

M1014 – Demolitionist – Log-in for three days

AWM – Duke Swallowtail – Log-in for three days

AUG – Party Animal – Log-in for four days

P90 – Rebel Academy – Log-in for four days

Woodpecker – Party Animal – Log-in for five days

SCAR – Mystic Seeker – Log-in for five days

However, players must keep in mind that the gun skins that they claim are all temporary. They can only use it for seven days.

How to claim the above gun skins?

Users have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They can open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Gamers must go to the Happy Holi 2022 section and tap on Daily Login – 1.

Step 3: They should tap on the Claim option beside the gun skins.

