How to get free Frosted Samurai Bundle for a limited time in Free Fire this week

Garena Free Fire recently added the Purgatory map to CS (Clash Squad) mode. To commemorate its launch, a series of events have been added to the battle royale title, and they will run on the following days:

New Map Challenge (November 10 – November 14)

(November 10 – November 14) Login for Custom & Craftland Room Card (November 10 – November 16)

(November 10 – November 16) November 11 Login Rewards (November 11)

(November 11) November 12 Login Rewards (November 12)

(November 12) November 13 Login Rewards (November 13)

(November 13) November 14 Login Rewards (November 14)

(November 14) November 15 Login Rewards (November 15)

This is the list of all events (Image via Free Fire)

In the final event, users will have the chance to get a seven-day trial of the exclusive Frosted Samurai Bundle alongside a Diamond Royale Voucher.

Disclaimer: The bundle provided isn’t permanent and is just a trial. Also note, players will only be able to get it once the event commences on November 15.

A guide on how to claim Frosted Samurai Bundle in Free Fire

Last Day Reward event in Free Fire provides a seven-day trial of the bundle (Image via Free Fire)

On November 15, the Last Day Reward event will be running in the game. Users will have to play Free Fire for a total of 30 minutes to get all the items belonging to the Frosted Samurai Bundle:

1) Frosted Samurai (Shoes)

2) Frosted Samurai (Mask)

3) Frosted Samurai (Top)

4) Frosted Samurai (Bottom)

As previously stated, players will also receive a Diamond Royale Voucher in this event.

Steps for claiming Frosted Samurai Bundle on November 15

Gamers can follow the instructions given below once the event starts in the game to get the Frosted Samurai Bundle:

Step 1: Launch Garena Free Fire and press the “Calendar” icon.

Press here to reach the events section in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As a part of the next step, they have to head over to the “Last Day Reward” event section under the “CS New Map Launch” option.

Step 3: Once individuals have played Free Fire for 30 minutes, they will find a “Claim” option right next to each of the rewards.

Edited by Sabine Algur