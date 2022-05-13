How to get free Haven Guardian Bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

Even before the completion of the Ramadan celebration in Free Fire MAX, the developers launched a range of events themed around the FFWS 2022 Sentosa, Garena’s biannual global tournament. The calendar's release offers a detailed overview of the upcoming events and the available rewards to the players.

The developers have dropped a teaser for the Haven Guardian Bundle, which is likely the most desirable item that can be obtained for free. Gamers will be required to gather unique tokens and then exchange them for the item.

How to obtain the Haven Guardian Bundle in Free Fire MAX

To get the Haven Guardian Bundle, users must collect FFWS Green Tickets in Free Fire MAX. These will be available starting from 13 May all the way until 24 May as the map drops in the Battle Royale mode. In the meantime, gamers will also receive 2x FFWS Green Tickets as match drops in the Clash Squad mode, and a single one in the Lone Wolf match with no daily limit.

The schedule for this event (Image via Garena)

Moreover, they will receive twice the number of tokens after the match drop in the game modes on 21 and 22 May.

The Classic Store is already accessible, featuring a banner, avatar, pin, and a music track. It will continue to remain until the very last date. On the other hand, the Miraculous Store, which includes the Haven Guardian Bundle, will open up for a limited time, i.e., between 21 and 24 May.

The list of items up for grabs in each of these is as follows:

Miraculous Store

The Miraculous Store (Image via Garena)

Exchange 50x FFWS Green Ticket for Haven Guardian Bundle

Exchange 5x FFWS Green Ticket for Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 June 2022)

Classic Store

Classic Store (Image via Garena)

Exchange 10x FFWS Green Ticket for Honorable Fighters Banner

Exchange 10x FFWS Green Ticket for Honorable Fighters Avatar

Exchange 10x FFWS Green Ticket for Golden Haven pin

Exchange 10x FFWS Green Ticket for FFWS Lobby music

Exchange 5x FFWS Green Ticket for 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 June 2022)

Exchange 1x FFWS Green Ticket for Random Loadout Loot Crate

Steps to get the rewards

It is important to note that the Miraculous Store is not open yet in Free Fire MAX. Gamers may follow the steps given below once it is accessible.

Step 1: Once users have collected sufficient tokens, they can open the event.

Select the desired store (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they should select the Miraculous Store and press the claim button beside the rewards.

Players should begin collecting Tickets starting today and attempt to get all themed collectibles that are up for grabs.

Edited by R. Elahi