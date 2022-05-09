How to get free Haven Guardian Parachute skin in Free Fire and FF MAX this week

The Free Fire World Series 2022 is quickly approaching. The developers have introduced a new series of activities to commemorate the biannual mega event. While the Training Camp web event has been underway for a few days, a new Cumulative Login has kicked off today.

These events play a crucial part in the battle royale game by keeping players immersed in the game through many activities. The freebies they offer have been key in players enjoying the game even more.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. Instead, they may participate in the MAX version, which was not banned.

How to get Haven Guardian Parachute in Free Fire and FF MAX

Haven Guardian Parachute is one of the rewards in the Cumulative Login event in Free Fire and its MAX version, which kicked off on 9 May 2022. As the name indicates, gamers will have to sign in for the required number of days to get the rewards.

The cummulative login event (Image via Garena)

The requirements and the corresponding rewards are as follows:

Log in for one day to receive free 1x Pet Food

Log in for three days to receive a free 1x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 June 2022)

Log in for five days to receive free Haven Guardian Parachute

Players need to log in for a total of five days until 16 May 2022 in order to receive the rewards. Consequently, even if they skip a few days, they may still receive all of the items on this list.

Steps to collect the rewards

Step 1: Gamers should sign in to their Free Fire or MAX account. Next, they should access the events by clicking on the calendar option.

Click FF World Series 2022 tab (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users should select the FF World Series 2022 tab and access the Cumulative Login tab.

Step 3: Finally, players should click the 'Claim' button beside the rewards to acquire them.

Since signing in is not a difficult task, most avid users play the battle royale title daily. However, gamers should ensure that they collect the corresponding rewards from the events tab.

Other FF World Series event

The Training Camp (Image via Garena)

Training Camp is the second event available in the FF World Series 2022 section. It has been available since 3 May and features a shooting minigame where gamers can earn a surfboard alongside several vouchers.

Users may also enter the Lucky Draw for an FFWS Sentosa Jacket. There are 90 of them available in the giveaway, however, gamers from Tamil Nadu are barred from participating.

