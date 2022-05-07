How to get free Haven Guardian Skyboard skin in Free Fire MAX (India)

The Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa is on the horizon, and teams from across the globe will compete for the crown. Garena has just added a new event to the Indian server of Free Fire MAX to keep the gamers engaged in the battle royale title.

The Training Camp kicked off on 3 May 2022 and will be open to users until 24 May. It offers Haven Guard Skyboard in addition to several additional vouchers and features a contest to win a limited edition FFWS jacket.

Guide to get the Haven Guardian Skyboard in Free Fire MAX

An interactive web event is included in the FFWS Training Camp in Free Fire MAX. Participants are expected to acquire a certain number of points by shooting at the target. First and foremost, users must complete missions to collect the tokens needed to start the minigame.

These missions refresh daily at 4 AM IST and are as follows:

The missions to get the tokens (Image via Garena)

Login to obtain 1 token

Play one game to obtain 1 token

Kill three opponents to obtain 1 token

Play one game with a friend to obtain 1 token

Play three games to obtain 1 token

Once users have accumulated the tokens, they may pick up the difficulty level of the shooting minigame and begin playing.

When the mini-game begins, the targets will appear and vanish for a few seconds at a time. Players will have to hit the target. Each section provides several points according to the degree of difficulty. The scoring system is as follows:

Easy

Head: 5

Body: 3

Legs: 1

Medium

Head: 8

Body: 5

Legs: 3

Hard

Head: 20

Body: 7

Legs: 5

The milestone rewards (Image via Garena)

Gamers will receive rewards once they accumulate a particular number of points. The list of items is as follows:

Collect 400 points to get 3x Pet Food

Collect 600 points to get 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Collect 900 points to get 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Collect 1500 points to get 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expire 30 June)

Collect 2000 points to get the Haven Guardian Skyboard

Lucky Draw

Lucky Draw (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX gamers with a level greater than 10 are eligible to participate in the Lucky Draw. There are 90 Limited Edition FFWS Jackets are up for grabs, and the entries for the same have already started. Players will need a single token to send in their entry.

All users except Tamil Nadu will be able to participate in the Lucky Draw between 3 to 18 May. The results for the same will be announced between 22 - 24 May.

Steps to access the event interface

Step 1: Open the events section by clicking on the calendar option and selecting the News tab.

Click the Go To button to access the event interface in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, click the go-to button to open the event interface.

Individuals may acquire the token by clicking on the button. At the same time, users may click on the sign-up option to access the interface and enter the Lucky Draw. Alternatively, they may click on the start button to start the minigame.

Gamers should not miss out on both opportunities as each offers limited edition rewards.

Edited by Saman