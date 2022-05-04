Top 4 teams to watch in Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Sentosa Play-Ins

The Free Fire World Series 2022, the biggest Free Fire event of the year, will kick off on May 14 in Singapore. The competition features the top 18 teams from all over the world. The top eight teams have qualified outright for the finals, while the remaining 10 teams must compete in Play-ins to reach the finals.

With that being said, let's take a look at the top four teams to watch out for in the Free Fire World series Play-ins.

Teams that will make a mark at the Free Fire World Series 2022 Play-Ins

4) LGDS

The Taiwanese team will be returning to FFWS this year. LGDS came into FFWS 2022 by winning the Spring Cup 2022. They have dominated the Taiwan region for a long time, and have also won the Spring Cup in the previous two seasons.

It will be interesting to see how they perform on a global stage this time. The team has competed in the previous two editions of the World Series. The side secured fourth place in the FFWS 2019 while they came 12th in the 2021 edition.

3) Vivo Keyd

Vivo Keyd @VivoKeyd

ISSO NÃO É UM TREINAMENTO



EU DISSE VK NO MUNDIAL



Estamos muito felizes e queremos agradecer por todo carinho e apoio que vocês tem nos dado, NÃO DESACREDITA!



Conquistamos o vice mas a felicidade é de campeão! #GOVK É VK NO MUNDIALISSO NÃO É UM TREINAMENTOEU DISSE VK NO MUNDIALEstamos muito felizes e queremos agradecer por todo carinho e apoio que vocês tem nos dado, NÃO DESACREDITA!Conquistamos o vice mas a felicidade é de campeão! É VK NO MUNDIALISSO NÃO É UM TREINAMENTOEU DISSE VK NO MUNDIALEstamos muito felizes e queremos agradecer por todo carinho e apoio que vocês tem nos dado, NÃO DESACREDITA!Conquistamos o vice mas a felicidade é de campeão! 💜💛 #GOVK https://t.co/9WJbvQ3KG2

One of the fan-favorite teams in this tournament is Keyd from Brazil. The team finished second in the LBFF 2022, behind LOUD. They came back strong in the finals after a disastrous league stage which showed their talent and ability. The team was crowned champions of the LBFF Series A - Stage 2.

2) Attack All-Around

The team has been in Free Fire competitive for a long time. They came second in both the league stages and finals of the Pro League behind defending champions Evos Phoenix.

With the experience they possess, ignoring them would be a mistake. The team participated in the FFWS 2021 Play-Ins but unfortunately didn't qualify for the finals.

1) Echo Esports

The Indonesian team will be the one to watch out for. The side qualified for this tournament by winning the Free Fire Indonesia Masters 2022. Furthermore, they also finished as the runner-up in the Free Fire Master League.

Over the last year, the team has won seven tournaments in the minor divisions, and their form has translated well into the major leagues.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire World Series Play-ins

Fuego (North America) House of Blood (Pakistan) LGDS (Taiwan) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) Echo Esports (Indonesia) V-Gaming (Vietnam) Ignis Esports (Latin America) Todak (MCP) All-Stars Esports (MENA) Attack All Around (Thailand)

The play-ins will be streamed on Free Fire Esport's official YouTube channel on May 14. It will be interesting to see which four teams make it to the finals scheduled to be held on May 21.

