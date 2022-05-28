How to get free Incubator voucher and Cube fragments in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has successfully re-engaged players, particularly on the Indian server, with the release of the much-needed Free Fire MAX OB34 update. Besides covering all the bases in the patch, the developers have set multiple post-patch rewards that have drawn players back to the battle royale title.

'Download Packs' is one of the new events in the battle royale title, wherein users will receive vouchers and Magic Cube fragments for downloading resource packs. This event highlights one of the key changes of this update, i.e., a reduction in the game’s size and improvement in the download center.

Players should read through the following section for the exact steps to receive all the rewards.

How to get free vouchers and Magic Cube fragments in Free Fire MAX (Download Packs event)

The event began a few days ago, and users can download the packs to earn rewards (Image via Garena)

The Download Packs event is part of the New Patch Rewards in Free Fire MAX. The event began on 25 May 2022, and players will have access to it until 31 May 2022. During this time period, they can download the required resources and gather rewards through the event section.

The required tasks (along with the rewards) are as follows:

Download New Patch Pack to receive 2x Incubator Voucher (Expiry Date: 30 June 2022)

Download All Time Favourite Pack to receive 2x Magic Cube Fragment

Download Alpine Map Pack to receive 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 30 June 2022)

Download Lone Wolf Mode Pack to receive 800x Gold

Download Animations Pack to get Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 30 June 2022)

How to claim the rewards from the Download Packs event

After completing the different requirements, these are the basic steps that users can follow to claim the offered rewards:

Step 1: On the lobby screen of Free Fire MAX, tap on the calendar icon as shown here:

Gamers can tap on the 'Calendar' icon to visit the 'Events' section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers can go to the ‘New Patch Rewards’ section and select the Download Packs event.

Step 3: Finally, users can press the ‘Claim’ button beside the rewards to complete the redemption.

The vouchers may then be used in Luck Royale, the cube fragments can be used to claim a Magic Cube, and the gold can be used in the in-game store.

A step-by-step guide to downloading resource packs in Free Fire MAX

If gamers aren’t aware of the steps to download a resource pack in Free Fire MAX, they can follow this guide:

Step 1: To get started, players must tap on the ‘Download Center’ icon:

Individuals can tap on the 'Download Center' icon on the top of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The available downloads will be shown on their screen, and they may begin the process by tapping the ‘Download’ button.

Completing these downloads will allow them to claim the previously specified benefits.

Since these packs are between a few hundred MB to over a GB in size, players should only download them through a reliable Wi-Fi connection. In addition, individuals should not pass up this opportunity since they simply need to download the packs to become receive rewards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish