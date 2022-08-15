How to get free Iris character and Beauty Reuniter Bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has launched a new Free Fire MAX top-up event featuring an exclusive Deadly Sunshine Deluxe Bundle for Iris as well as another outfit as incentives to meet the required top-up threshold. The event kicked off right after the end of the Hoot top-up event.

Such events are popular among players since they provide a greater value for money when acquiring the premium in-game currency. As a result, the developers ensure that a top-up event is always available in the battle royale title.

New top-up event in Free Fire MAX provides free character and bundle

Garena launched the new top-up event on 15 August 2022, and it will be available to players until 19 August 2022. Unlike previous events, the developers have increased the threshold. The two rewards, alongside their particular requirements, are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive Iris' Deadly Sunshine Deluxe Bundle Purchase 500 diamonds to receive Beauty Reuniter Bundle

Both the requirements are cumulative, and players only need to do is purchase 500 diamonds to get both items.

Iris' Deadly Sunshine Deluxe Bundle includes the following items:

Iris character

900x Universal Fragments

Deadly Sunshine (Shoes)

Deadly Sunshine (Bottom)

Deadly Sunshine (Top)

How to purchase diamonds and get top-up rewards

The event will run until 19 August 2022 (Image via Garena)

Players can follow these steps to purchase diamonds and collect both the rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Users can access the Free Fire MAX top-up section by clicking on the diamond icon on the top of the screen.

Step 2: Multiple top-up options will be displayed on the screen, and gamers can select the desired one while ensuring that the requirements for the top-up event are met.

Select the number of diamonds and complete the purchase (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers can complete the transaction by making the payment, and diamonds will be credited to their account.

Step 4: They can then access the event section of the battle royale title and claim the aforementioned rewards.

The event offers a great bargain to users as such character bundles usually require gamers to spend 1199 diamonds within the store. On the other hand, gamers will also receive a separate Beauty Reuniter Bundle, which further increases the value of the rewards.

Thus, players who regularly purchase the in-game currency can certainly make use of the event to get more value for their money.

Iris in Free Fire MAX

Iris possesses the incredible Wall Brawl ability in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Iris is a new character in Free Fire MAX who was previously available on the Advance Server. She has an active Wall Brawl skill that allows players to mark foes within seven meters of an attacked Gloo Wall. Additionally, attacking the Gloo Wall will damage marked enemies behind it.

This ability applies to a maximum of three Gloo Walls. It only lasts for five seconds at the first level and is followed by an 80-second cooldown.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish