How to get free Jock Shock Bundle from Chroma Cards event in Free Fire MAX

Events based on Chroma Futura have officially begun in Free Fire MAX, and are a great way to obtain free rewards within the game. 'Chroma Cards' is one of the most recent events released within the battle royale title, with the entire community buzzing about it.

The fact that the Chroma Cards event contains an exclusive costume bundle, the Jock Shock Bundle, is the primary reason for all the hype behind it. Interested users can complete the easy requirements specified by the developers to get an incredible outfit that will enhance the visual appearance of male in-game characters.

Aside from this bundle, there are several other items available as part of the event, including a motorbike skin and a backpack skin. Readers can find more information about the Chroma Cards event below.

Free Fire MAX guide: Get a free Jock Shock Bundle (Chroma Cards event)

The Chroma Cards event began on February 24 2023, and will remain active in Free Fire MAX until March 10, 2023. For this event, players must simply collect a particular number of the following cards: Green Avatar, Blue Banner, Purple Motorbike, Pink Backpack, and Red Bundle.

Essentially, five stages are present in this event, with each stage requiring them to accumulate a specified number of cards. For example, they must get one card of each type at stage 1. Likewise, they must get two cards of each type at stage 2 and so on.

These are the missions that players can perform to get the special tokens in-game (Image via Garena)

The cards can basically be gathered by making spins using the special 'Chroma Data Chip' tokens. Fans can receive these tokens by completing the different missions set up by the developers, which include playing matches, defeating enemies, dealing damage, and more.

In addition to the regular methods, players can also exchange/trade cards with their friends, which should greatly help in the swift accomplishment of these requirements.

These are the rewards present in the event (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the rewards associated with each stage of the event:

Stage 1: Technojoy Avatar

Stage 2: Technocity Banner

Stage 3: Motorbike - Techno Joy

Stage 4: Techno Joy Backpack

Stage 5: Jock Shock Bundle

Given that the event is active until March 10 in Free Fire MAX, players should have sufficient time to complete the requirements for all five available stages. They must simply complete the missions, and should likely face no problems in obtaining the required cards.

Steps to claim rewards from the Chroma Cards event

Once you have managed to complete the requirements, proceed with the steps below to claim your rewards from the Chroma Cards event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open up Free Fire MAX on your mobile device and head over to the special web event of the Chroma Cards event. You can do so by clicking on the following icon on the lobby screen:

Tap on this icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the event appears on your screen, you must tap on the crate in the center to claim your rewards from the different stages.

After claiming these items, you can head over to the game’s Vault section to equip them. The Avatar and Banner can be equipped via the Profile tab, the Motorbike from the Vehicle tab, Backpack through the Collection tab, and the bundle from the Fashion tab.

