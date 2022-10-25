How to get free Jolly Lorry Gloo Wall in Free Fire MAX

The Light Fest festivities in Free Fire MAX are almost at their end, and the peak day of celebrations occurred yesterday, i.e., 24 October 2022. A few events are still running in the game, and gamers must act quickly if they wish to get the free rewards.

“Light Fest Party,” or the “Jolly Lorry Gloo Wall” event, is among the final events to be introduced as part of the celebrations. As the name suggests, it provides gamers with an opportunity to get their hands on a free Gloo Wall skin.

Free Fire MAX: Guide on how to get the Jolly Lorry Gloo Wall

The event commenced today and will be available to players until 28 October (Image via Garena)

The Jolly Lorry Gloo Wall event began today, 25 28 October in Free Fire MAX. Players will be tasked with completing missions to earn a Light Box throughout the event. Upon opening the box, the developers will provide them with a unique item, which could be the particular Gloo Wall skin.

Listed below are the different missions that players can complete today to get their hands on the Light Box in Free Fire MAX:

Login 1 day to get 1x Light Box

Travel 2000 meters to get 1x Light Box

Kill five enemies to get 1x Light Box

Play 30 minutes to get 1x Light Box

Get Top 3 in BR-Ranked to get 1x Light Box

Booyah 1 time in CS-Ranked to get 1x Light Box

The missions will be updated daily, and individuals will need to accomplish them to improve their chances of obtaining the Gloo Wall skin. They are not very challenging to finish, and participants should be able to do so in under an hour.

However, they should also note that getting the skin isn’t guaranteed, and there’s only a chance of receiving it through the Light Box.

Steps to claim the Light Box in Free Fire MAX

Once you are done with the tasks, follow the steps mentioned below to claim the Light Box:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your device and head to the Light Fest section.

Click on the Jolly Lorry Gloo Wall option to find the event (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The different ongoing events will show up, and you must subsequently select the “Jolly Lorry Gloo Wall” option.

Step 3: As the final step, you may press the “Claim” button beside the Light Box to redeem them within the battle royale title.

You can then open the Light Box (Image via Garena)

Later, you may open the same to have a chance to get the special Gloo Wall skin.

How to equip Jolly Lorry Gloo Wall skin

If you end up getting the Jolly Lorry Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire MAX, you may equip it by following the procedures below:

Step 1: On the lobby screen of the game, tap on the “Weapon” icon, and select the “Armory” option.

Step 2: Next, choose the “Grenade” tab and press the Gloo Wall option.

Step 3: Finally, you may click on the Jolly Lorry Gloo Wall and press “Equip.”

You can then show off the skin on the battlefield to your teammates and opponents.

Poll : 0 votes