How to get free Katana skin and Angel Wings in Free Fire

Numerous events are added to Free Fire, and they provide players with hefty discounts on various items, some even offering free rewards. Top-up events are ideal for those who frequently buy diamonds in the game.

They give specific items for purchasing a certain quantity of in-game currency.

Today, i.e., 29 September, a new top-up event has made its way into the game, and it gives users a chance to get the “Indigo Burn Katana” skin and “Angel Wings Backpack.”

Guide to get free Katana skin and Angel Wings in Free Fire

As mentioned above, the Indigo Burn Katana and Angel Wings Backpack are two rewards present in the new top-up event (Indigo Burn Top Up). Basically, players have to buy a certain number of diamonds to obtain these items for free.

The event will last until 16 October, and here are the exact details on the number of diamonds that have to be purchased:

Top-up 200 diamonds to get Indigo Burn Katana

Top-up 500 diamonds to get Angel Wings Backpack

Disclaimer: The rewards present in the top-up event are considered free as players need not spend anything to obtain them. However, individuals need to remember that the respective number of diamonds has to be bought using real money.

Here are the steps for gamers to get rewards from the new top-up event in Free Fire:

Step 1: They will need to top-up a certain number of diamonds onto their Free Fire account. Here are the prices in the in-game center:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds INR 250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds INR 400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 2: Once the currency is purchased, players can visit the top-up event to claim the rewards.

Step 3: They will find the “Claim” button beside the two rewards mentioned above. After clicking on the claim option, the items will be redeemed.

