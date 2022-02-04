How to get free Kord gun skin and pan in Free Fire this week

Squad Beatz-themed events have found their way into Free Fire, and players are ecstatic about them. They will be able to get a plethora of one-of-a-kind themed rewards, such as costume bundles, skins, and more.

‘Kill Challenge’ and ‘Play to Win’ are two events that will begin next week. However, developers have added their previews, and individuals will obtain a free Kord gun skin and pan skin through them, among other rewards.

Note: Both events haven't started yet but will be available in the coming days.

Free Fire Squad Beatz guide: Steps to get free Kord gun skin and pan skin

Free Kord skin (12 February)

Users must play the game for a specific duration (Image via Garena)

Gamers will get a free Kord skin – Brassy Core for free on 12 February. The event will only be available for a single day and will be offering the following items upon completing the respective objectives:

Play 30 minutes: Gold Royale Voucher + 5x BEATz Token – Ruby

Play 60 minutes: Kord – Brassy Core + 5x BEATz Token – Ruby

Play 90 minutes: 2x Incubator Voucher + 2x Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate + 5x BEATz Token – Ruby

Steps of redemption:

Step 1: Visit the specific page of the event after completing the task of playing the game for the given number of minutes.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Claim’ button beside the items.

Pan skin (8 – 14 February)

This is the event where gamers can get pan skin (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Pan skin will be available to players via the Kill Challenge event. Gamers will have to rack up a particular number of kills in the game to get rewards, including the Pan – Maroon Laser skin. Listed below are the specifics:

Kill 10 enemies: Gold Royale Voucher + 5x BEATz Token – Ruby

Kill 20 enemies: Weapon Royale Voucher + 5x BEATz Token – Ruby

Kill 50 enemies: Pan – Maroon Laser + 5x BEATz Token – Ruby

Steps of redemption:

Step 1: Once the users have killed the respective number of foes, they can visit the event’s section in-game.

Step 2: They will find a ‘Claim’ button that can be clicked to redeem the items.

Apart from this, there will be a few others that will also be starting soon.

