How to get free legendary gun skins in Free Fire this week

November, like the previous month, is jam-packed with events for Free Fire players. Garena recently shared a sneak peek at the upcoming rewards and events planned for them as part of the Booyah Day celebrations.

To the joy of gamers, the developers have included a new Booyah for Gun Skin Trial event today. As the name implies, it rewards them with Legendary gun skins for completing a set of missions.

Free Fire providing Legendary gun skin trials

The event will be available until 13 November (Image via Free FIre)

The Booyah for Gun Skin Trial kicked off on 9 November and features a range of legendary gun skin trial cards. Out of all the items, the M1887 — Hand of Hope is the most exciting reward available. Since the new event is scheduled to run until 13 November, players have a few days to accomplish all the objectives.

Here is a list of items up for grabs in the new event:

The M60 Viper Gangster is also available in the Weapon Royale (Image via Free Fire)

Play 1 match to receive M60 – Viper Gangster (14 days)

The M1887 - Hand of Hope was first available in June (Image via Free Fire)

Attain Booyah 1 time to receive M1887 – Hand of Hope (14 days)

The AWM gun skin increases the damage (Image via Free Fire)

Attain Booyah 3 times to receive AWM – Vandal Revolt (14 days)

The SPAS12 - Urban Rager is also available in Weapon Royale (Image via Free Fire)

Attain Booyah 5 times to receive SPAS12 – Urban Rager (14 days)

Attain Booyah 7 times to obtain a 3x Weapon Royale Voucher (Validity 30 November 2021)

Steps to collect legendary gun skin in Free Fire

Gamers should first complete the given set of objectives and then follow the instructions given below to attain the rewards mentioned earlier:

Step 1: You need to open the ‘Events’ tab and select the ‘Warm Up To Booyah’ section.

Claim all the gun skins (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, tap on the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to attain them.

Step 3: You can later equip the gun skins via the ‘Weapon’ section within the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Although all gun skins are available for trial, players should not skip out on the opportunity to attain these Legendary cosmetics since they can offer a tremendous competitive edge during matches.

Edited by Ravi Iyer