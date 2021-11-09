How to get free legendary gun skins in Free Fire this week

November, like the previous month, is jam-packed with events for Free Fire players. Garena recently shared a sneak peek at the upcoming rewards and events planned for them as part of the Booyah Day celebrations.
To the joy of gamers, the developers have included a new Booyah for Gun Skin Trial event today. As the name implies, it rewards them with Legendary gun skins for completing a set of missions.
Free Fire providing Legendary gun skin trials
The Booyah for Gun Skin Trial kicked off on 9 November and features a range of legendary gun skin trial cards. Out of all the items, the M1887 — Hand of Hope is the most exciting reward available. Since the new event is scheduled to run until 13 November, players have a few days to accomplish all the objectives.
Here is a list of items up for grabs in the new event:
Play 1 match to receive M60 – Viper Gangster (14 days)
Attain Booyah 1 time to receive M1887 – Hand of Hope (14 days)
Attain Booyah 3 times to receive AWM – Vandal Revolt (14 days)
Attain Booyah 5 times to receive SPAS12 – Urban Rager (14 days)
Attain Booyah 7 times to obtain a 3x Weapon Royale Voucher (Validity 30 November 2021)
Steps to collect legendary gun skin in Free Fire
Gamers should first complete the given set of objectives and then follow the instructions given below to attain the rewards mentioned earlier:
Step 1: You need to open the ‘Events’ tab and select the ‘Warm Up To Booyah’ section.
Step 2: Next, tap on the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to attain them.
Step 3: You can later equip the gun skins via the ‘Weapon’ section within the game.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Although all gun skins are available for trial, players should not skip out on the opportunity to attain these Legendary cosmetics since they can offer a tremendous competitive edge during matches.