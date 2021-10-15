How to get free M4A1 FFCS skin in Free Fire this week

Gun skins are some of the most sought-after cosmetics in Garena Free Fire. They aren’t only for visual appeal, and certain choices boost the statistics of the weapons, which can be pretty influential on the battlefield.

In line with the FFIC Finals, the developers have introduced a wide variety of events in Free Fire. One of them is the live-watching milestone.

If 400K live watchers are crossed during the stream, fans will be able to choose between one of the four rewards, which includes the extremely rare M4A1 FFCS skin.

Obtain free M4A1 FFCS skin in Free Fire this week

As previously stated, numerous live-watching milestones have been instituted for the FFIC finals. The post regarding the event reads the following:

“Tune in to watch the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Grand Finals and reach certain live watching milestones to get rewards.”

In case the 400 thousand-watching milestone get crossed, they would be given an “FFIC Gold Token,” which they will be able to use for claiming an item from the following options:

One-Finger Pushup (Emote) Skyler character Beaston pet M4A1 – FFCS (Weapon skin)

Several milestones have been set by the developers (Image via Free Fire)

The following rewards are also available:

Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride: 200 thousand live-watchers

200 thousand live-watchers Custom Room Card and Mag-7 Executioner: 300 thousand live-watchers

During the live stream, a redemption code for these two rewards and the FFIC Gold Token will be given out. After getting the token, gamers can claim the M4A1 – FFCS skin in Free Fire by following these steps:

Step 1: They should click on the Calendar icon to visit the events section and head to the “Esports” tab.

Using the FFIC Gold Token, gamers would be able to claim one of these items (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Step 2: They must click on the “400K Live Watching” option and then redeem the M4A1 – FFCS skin using the FFIC Gold Token.

Note: Players will only receive the gun skin if the 400 thousand live watching milestone is reached.

Edited by Ravi Iyer