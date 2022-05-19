How to get the free M60 Volcanic Whirlwind gun in Free Fire in May 2022

Free Fire has emerged as one of the most viral and downloaded titles in the battle royale category. The game has gained popularity for its user-engaging elements and regular updates. Developers continue to add new events and other dynamics to keep the game even more enjoyable.

There are lots of great in-game items like pets, characters, and weapon skins that are greatly sought after by players.

The weapon skins offer special perks like customized kill messages and upgrades to the attributes of the weapon. Gamers are always searching for events and methods to get these skins for free in their accounts.

Garena has announced one such event where players can get amazing weapon skins for free. This article discusses an easy guide to getting the M60 Volcanic Whirlwind gun skin for free in Free Fire.

Steps to get the M60 Volcanic Whirlwind weapon skin in Free Fire

Developers have recently introduced a cool-looking weapon skin for the M60 weapon. The weapon is an assault rifle with a quick rate of fire.

The skin has a flame-red theme, with fire flames coming out from different weapon parts, making it more iconic. The skin will be made available in the Login Gun Skin event coming into the game on May 23.

There are three different gun skins in the event where players can choose their favorite skin and redeem it by signing up on the event day.

Players are not required to complete any task or spend any demands or gold coins to redeem the weapon skins to their in-game accounts.

M60 Volcanic Whirlwind skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Here is a simple step-by-step guide to getting the M60 Volcanic Whirlwind skin in the Free Fire game:

1) Open the Free Fire title on the day of the Login Gun Skin event to get to the redemption screen.

2) Log in to the account where you want to receive the particular weapon skin.

3) Tap on the event banner or head to the events section to access the events from the calendar icon in the game.

4) Select the M60 Volcanic weapon skin in the events section by tapping on the tick option.

5) Click on the Confirm button to redeem the weapon skin for free.

6) Head to the armory or weapons tab to equip the skin.

Attributes of the M60 Volcanic Whirlwind weapon skin

Upon equipping any upgradable weapon skin, some of its attributes like damage per hit or rate of fire are changed. For the M60 Volcanic Whirlwind skin, players get an increase in range and a double boost in armor penetration.

It will help players win more gunfights in middle and long-range combat. However, players have to suffice with a reduced magazine capacity for the weapon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar