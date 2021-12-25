How to get free Magic Cube in Garena Free Fire through New Age event

The players have enthusiastically welcomed the Free Fire New Age campaign because of the significant number of freebies that came along with it. With the calendar already published, users know that even more events with attractive freebies are slated for the coming days.

The 'Magic Cube Fragment Drop' is one of the events that has grabbed the gamers' attention. Recently, Garena has revealed the number of fragments that they may get along with the mode of acquiring them.

Free Fire: How to get free Magic Cube in the Magic Cube Fragment Drop event

The Magic Cube is a highly coveted item in Free Fire since it allows players to obtain one of their preferred outfits for free from the redemption section of the store.

As a result, gamers look for ways to get these for free. Fortunately for these users, the developers bring in new events that generally offer Cube Fragments or even Magic Cube for free. In the New Age Campaign, these fragments are up for grab.

Users will be able to attain Cube Fragments for free on January 1, 2022, as an aftermatch drop. Although the developers have revealed that they can get up to 100 fragments, the exact number per match has not been revealed yet.

Subsequently, gamers can exchange 100x Cube Fragments to get a single Magic Cube.

Steps to exchange Cube Fragments for Magic Cubes in Free Fire

Step 1: Access the 'Store' within Free Fire by clicking on the option on the left side of the screen.

Gamers should select Cube Fragment section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Select the 'Redeem' tab and then, select the 'Cube Fragment' section.

Select the Magic Cube and press exchange (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Select the Magic Cube and click the exchange button. A box will appear asking for confirmation of the selection.

After completing the process, Magic Cube will be credited to their account. They can use it anytime to obtain one of the Magic Cube bundles.

Outfits currently available for exchange

Currently, the following outfits are available for exchange:

Star Gazer

Mr Nutcracker

Verdict Ironface

Judgment Ironface

Avenge Full-Leather

Revenge Full-Leather

Beast-Arm Clone

Beast-Arm Mutant

Yokai Soulseeker

Oni Soulseeker

The Era of Gold

The Age of Gold

Crazy Panda

Sexy Bunny

Ice Age

Kinship Clan

Berserker

Crazy DJ

The Operation Elite

The Contingency Elite

Wildfire Rogue

Wildfire Vagabond

The opportunity to receive a free Magic Cube is one that players should take advantage of, at all costs. In this case, the Cube Fragments will be available as an aftermatch drop. Thus, users can quickly play the required games to earn them.

