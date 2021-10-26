5 best Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire (October 2021)

Free Fire bundles are essentially a collection of separate fashion items that players may purchase or exchange in the store. A few of the special ones are frequently available for exchange via Magic Cube.

However, it is not accessible for Free Fire players because they need 100 fragments to form a single cube, which is quite a daunting task considering the number of diamonds involved.

The announcement by the developers about a free Magic Cube as part of the Diwali event has captured the interest of several gamers. This effectively means that they will be able to obtain one of their desired bundles for free without paying for diamonds. Also, the developers have refreshed the Magic Cube store, providing even more specific items for free.

Listed below are the five best Magic Cube bundles in the game.

Which are the best Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire this month?

5) Violet Flame Bundle

Violet Flame Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Violet Flame Bundle is an attractive female bundle up for grabs. The violet-themed bundle has been around for a while and provides a great appearance. It was first available to the users in mid-2019 as part of the Diamond Royale. Players often collect this bundle to mix its items with the others to get a better visual appeal. It includes:

Violet Flame (Head)

Violet Flame (Top)

Violet Flame (Bottom)

Violet Flame (Shoe)

4) Full Leather Bundle

Full Leather Jacket is widely utilized by Ajjubhai (Image via Free Fire)

Full Leather is a famous bundle that is the oldest one present on the list, and as a result, very few players own it. The developers incorporated the bundle in mid-2018, and its top has been extensively utilized by the popular content creator Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming.

The bundle includes:

Full Leather (Mask)

Full Leather (Top)

Full Leather (Bottom)

Full Leather (Shoes)

3) Bandit Bundle

Bandit Bundle boasts great esthetic (Image via Free Fire)

The Bandit Bundle in Free Fire is arguably the most in-demand cosmetic in the game. Many users will be opting for this bundle owing to its unique blue aesthetic. Furthermore, the special aura provides a striking appearance.

The bundle is a collection of the following:

Bandit (Mask)

Bandit (Top)

Bandit (Bottom)

Bandit (Shoe)

2) Hipster Bunny Bundle

Hipster Bunny includes five items (Image via Free Fire)

Hipster Bunny is one of the many attractive female bundles within the game. The bunny-themed bundle has been around for a while now, first appearing in Diamond Royale back in April 2020. Also, players can form great combinations with Hipster Bunny (Top).

The composition of this bundle is:

Hipster Bunny (Head)

Hipster Bunny (Mask)

Hipster Bunny (Top)

Hipster Bunny (Bottom)

Hipster Bunny (Shoes)

1) Night Clown Bundle

Night Clown bundle is widely in demand (Image via Free Fire)

The Night Clown was initially offered in Diamond Royale in December 2018 and has since become one of the most sought-after cosmetic items. Since the bundle will be available in the Magic Cube store, players should not miss out on the opportunity. The components of the bundle are:

Night Clown (Head)

Night Clown (Top)

Night Clown (Pants)

Night Clown (Shoes)

Disclaimer: The choice of cosmetics is subjective and depends on the players’ preference. The list reflects the writer’s opinion.

