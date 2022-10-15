How to get free Magic Cube via daily missions in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX has received plenty of optimizations to gameplay. Garena has also sustained focus on adding new events to keep the players engaged and maintain the title's relevance. Therefore, fans get several rewards even during region-specific events like the Diwali-themed Light Fest.

The Light Fest event commenced on October 7 and has brought an assortment of in-game items as free prizes. The latest on the list of free in-game rewards are Magic Cubes and Cube Fragments, which players can acquire in Free Fire MAX's Indian server via multiple Light Fest missions.

Garena Free Fire MAX: How Indian players can get free Cube Fragments and Magic Cube (October 2022)

Garena had hinted at introducing five missions featuring free Cube Fragments (Image via Garena)

When Light Fest commenced in the game, many fans spotted various Cube Fragments or Magic Cube-related missions in the highlights. Based on them, the first five tasks featuring free fragments were scheduled to arrive between October 14 and 18. The developers have kept up with the plan as they have introduced the following events:

First mission: Play with friends

First mission offering free Cube Fragments in the game (Image via Garena)

According to the Light Fest's schedule, the first mission for Cube Fragments went live on October 14 at 4 am (IST). Players have two days to complete the following mission (and get the reward) before it goes offline at October 17, 4:00:00 am (IST):

Mission: Play three matches with friends

Play three matches with friends Rewards: 10 Cube Fragments

One will have to complete the missions in a game mode of their choice (Casual or Ranked) alongside friends.

Second mission: Eliminate enemies

The second mission for free Cube Fragments is also available in the game now (Image via Garena)

On Saturday, 15 October 2022, the second mission for the free Cube Fragments went live at 4 am (IST). As per the schedule, the following mission and rewards will be available until October 17, 3:59:59 am (IST):

Mission: Eliminate seven enemies in the game

Eliminate seven enemies in the game Rewards: 10 Cube Fragments

Like the first mission, players can complete the second one in any mode of choice (Casual or Ranked) to attain 10 Cube Fragments.

Players can expect the subsequent three missions to arrive alongside their featured rewards and stay in Free Fire MAX according to the following schedule:

Third mission

Mission: TBA

TBA Duration: October 16, 4:00:00 am (IST) to October 18, 3:59:59 am (IST)

October 16, 4:00:00 am (IST) to October 18, 3:59:59 am (IST) Rewards: 10 Cube Fragments

Fourth mission

Mission: TBA

TBA Duration: October 17, 4:00:00 am (IST) to October 19, 3:59:59 am (IST)

October 17, 4:00:00 am (IST) to October 19, 3:59:59 am (IST) Rewards: 10 Cube Fragments

Fifth mission

Mission: TBA

TBA Duration: October 18, 4:00:00 am (IST) to October 20, 3:59:59 am (IST)

October 18, 4:00:00 am (IST) to October 20, 3:59:59 am (IST) Rewards: 10 Cube Fragments

This way, players will be able to claim 50 Cube Fragments from the first lot of Light Fest missions in the game. The highlights have revealed the arrival of five more tasks featuring 50 free Cube Fragments.

50 free Cube Fragments are up for grabs between October 19 & 23

Five more missions will start arriving on October 19 (Image via Garena)

Like the first lot, the second set of missions will allow gamers to claim free Cube Fragments in the game. The five tasks will arrive between October 19 and 23, which will offer 50 Cube Fragments.

Once users have grabbed all 100 of them from both sets of missions, they will be able to convert them into one Magic Cube in the Free Fire MAX store's Redeem section.

A Magic Cube mission will arrive on 24 October in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Apart from the Cube Fragment missions in Free Fire MAX, developers have also hinted at the introduction of a specific playtime mission for free Magic Cubes that fans will be able to witness on October 24.

Poll : 0 votes