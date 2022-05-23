How to get free MAX Raycatcher Bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

A myriad of events is accessible in Free Fire MAX to keep players engaged while also allowing them to obtain many freebies in the game. Among all the rewards, MAX Raycatcher Bundle is the most appealing and fascinating cosmetic available for grabs.

This bundle is exceptional because it was only provided to the top 50 individuals with the most invites during Free Fire MAX's pre-registration in 2021. Gamers have been working hard for several days to obtain a unique outfit. However, they will need to pick up the pace since the event will end shortly.

Getting MAX Raycatcher Bundle in Free Fire MAX

The MAX Exclusive Extra Rewards event in Free Fire MAX, which kicked off on 11 May 2022, features the highly desirable MAX Raycatcher bundle. Besides the outfit, it provides several rewards to players in exchange for the Flame Tokens.

Gamers must collect 25x Flame Tokens to get the bundle. They can collect the required tokens through the missions, which have been available since late April. They are:

Mission to collect the rewards (Image via Garena)

Get 1x Flame Token: Play 1 game

Get 1x Flame Token: Eliminate 3 enemies

Get 1x Flame Token: Attain 1 Booyah

Get 1x Flame Token: Play for 30 minutes

Get 1x Flame Token: Attain 3 Booyahs

Get 1x Flame Token: Play for 60 minutes

Once users have collected enough tokens, they may follow the steps outlined below to get the rewards:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire MAX and select the event option.

Step 2: Subsequently, they should navigate through the given section and select the Added Extra Rewards tab.

Click the claim button beside the reward (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, users must click the claim button beside the bundle or any other corresponding rewards to obtain them. Finally, they may equip it through the vault tab of the game.

Besides the voucher, the other rewards that users can exchange for the Flame Tokens are as follows:

FFMAX Rewards tab

Exchange 25x Flame Token for Kar98K – The Executioner

Exchange 15x Flame Token for Little Dino backpack

Exchange 10x Flame Token for premium Room Card (3 hours limit)

Exchange 5x Flame Token for MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate

Exchange 5x Flame Token for SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate

Exchange 1x Flame Token for Random Loadout Loot Crate

Another set of rewards (Image via Garena)

Added Extra Rewards tab

Exchange 15x Flame Token for Bronze Horse Loot Box

Exchange 10x Flame Token for Premium Room Card (3 hours limit)

Exchange 15x Flame Token for Soul Shaking emote

Users ought to make an effort to collect as many free rewards as possible by using Flame Tokens, given that all of the available items are highly desirable and would otherwise require diamonds.

Edited by Shaheen Banu