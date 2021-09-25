How to get free McLaren Winning Spirit car skin in Free Fire

Skins are among the most sought-after commodities in Garena Free Fire, and players are always looking for more ways to get their hands on them. Events have arisen as one of the most popular ways to obtain such content at no cost.

New events are periodically added to the game, and they offer users a wide variety of rewards. The developers recently added a preview of one of the upcoming events, which gives players the opportunity to attain the exclusive McLaren Winning Spirit car skin for free.

A guide to obtaining the McLaren Winning Spirit car skin in Free Fire for free

This car skin will be provided to the players at no cost in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The “Free Car Skin” event will be starting in Free Fire on 2 October 2021, and will run for only a single day. During this time, players will be required to complete the specific task of playing the game for a duration of 100 minutes.

Upon doing so, users will be eligible to claim the McLaren Winning Spirit skin in the battle royale title.

Here are the steps that players can follow on the day of the event to claim the car skin:

Step 1: After gamers have played Free Fire for 100 minutes on October 2, they have to visit the events section by clicking on the “Calendar” icon present on the lobby screen.

Clicking on this icon will take the players to the events tab in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Players have to click on the “Free Car Skin” option under the events tab. They will then be able to find a claim button beside the skin.

There will be a claim button on the day of the event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After clicking on that button, the McLaren Winning Spirit car skin will be redeemed.

To equip the skin, they will have to head over to the collections tab.

Note: The event is yet to start, and users will only be able to obtain the car skin after it begins on 2 October 2021.

Edited by Sabine Algur