How to get free Moco character in Free Fire this week

Moco: Rebirth is a new Free Fire event that introduces the game's awakened version of Moco. It includes some new and unique items, including cosmetics like a backpack, surfboard, parachute, and pet skin, which have kept gamers occupied recently.

More freebies are on the way since its peak day is slated for 18 September 2021. They will also receive a Moco Choice crate as a login reward. While opening it, users will be able to choose one of three available items:

Moco character

300x Universal Fragment

3x Diamond Royale Voucher (expires on 31 October 2021)

Obtaining the free character in Free Fire

Players have the opportunity to get the Moco character for free on 18 September as a login reward. Here are the steps that users must follow to attain the reward:

Step 1: First, players need to open the special event interface in Free Fire.

Users need to tap on the login rewards option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the login rewards option.

Users will have the claim option on 18 September 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After the dialog box appears, users can tap on the claim button to attain the Moco Choice crate.

Step 4: They can open the crate from the vault section and select Moco as the preferred item, following which they will receive the character within the game.

Car skin is also a reward for playing 100 minutes on the peak day (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, users will be given an exclusive car skin to use for playing 100 minutes on 18 September.

Moco character in Free Fire

Moco is a great choice in character combinations due to its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Hacker's Eye

Hacker's Eye is a passive ability that enables the users to tag the enemies when they shoot them. The duration for this tag is two seconds, and further, the information is also shared with teammates.

As the character's level increases, the duration of this tag subsequently increases and, at the highest level, is set at five seconds. This ability makes a great choice for the character combinations.

