How to get free monster truck skin in Garena Free Fire in February 2022

The Free Fire Squad Beatz event has included an array of activities that have completely immersed players in the game. The event began a week ago, and the developers have even more activities lined up for players in the coming days.

The Weekend Party is a sub-event that will go live in a few days. Gamers are required to achieve a certain number of kills to earn rewards such as a monster truck skin. Here is a detailed guide for this event.

Free Fire Weekend Party event provides free rewards to players

The missions for the Weekend Party (Image via Garena)

Only the Weekend Party teaser has been introduced, giving gamers a sneak peek at the rewards and objectives. On 19 and 20 February 2022, gamers can finish the task of acquiring a given number of kills and claim their prizes.

The exact details of the missions and rewards are given below:

Kill enemies 3 times to get 1x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

Kill enemies 10 times to get 2x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

Kill enemies 30 times to get Monster Truck – Deep Rev

Steps to obtain the rewards

Once players have completed the task to attain a given number of kills after the commencement of the event, they can follow these steps to get the rewards quickly:

Step 1: Players must access the Squad Beatz tab in the event section of Garena Free Fire.

Select Weekend Party section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They can then select the Weekend Party tab.

Step 3: Finally, players can click the claim button beside the items to get them.

Tips to complete the missions

If players would like to opt for the Battle Royale mode, they should consider landing in the hot drops as they can quickly net a few kills if they manage to get weapons before opponents. If users are eliminated quickly, they can always start a new game.

Players can also opt for the Clash Squad mode, since the multiple rounds provide an excellent opportunity to rack up frags.

Edited by Siddharth Satish