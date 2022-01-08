How to get free motorbike skin and more in Garena Free Fire this week

Since most of the cosmetic items in Free Fire entail the use of diamonds, players take advantage of every opportunity that developers present to attain freebies within the game. Top-up events are some of the most regular occurrences in the game. The current one is the New Age Top Up, which began on 4 January 2022.

The event offers ta legendary emote, a backpack, and a bike skin. All three rewards may be obtained for free by purchasing a certain number of diamonds. The in-game currency must be purchased rather than spent, and thus, these are technically free.

Obtaining all the rewards through the New Age Top Up in Free Fire

The New Age Top Up event will be available in Free Fire until 9 January 2022. Gamers only have one more day left to top up the given number of diamonds and attain the rewards.

Players need to purchase 100 diamonds to obtain the exclusive Ironthrasher backpack for free, while the Motorbike - Ice Blossom and Shattered Reality require a top up of 300 and 500 diamonds, respectively. Gamers must essentially purchase diamonds worth 400 INR to be eligible for all rewards.

Here are the steps that players can follow to acquire the rewards from the top up event:

Price of Free Fire diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players need to open the top up section in Free Fire and select the required top up depending on the item they wish to get for free.

The rewards must be claimed through events (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must complete the transaction to receive the given number of diamonds. Once these are added to the event, users will be able to collect the rewards.

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 3: Users can open the New Age Top Up and press the claim button beside the rewards to get the given rewards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish