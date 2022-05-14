How to get free Mr Waggor, Dreki, or Spirit fox in Garena Free Fire MAX (May 2022)

Garena recently offered Indian Free Fire MAX players an opportunity to get a free pet. In the newly launched login event, which will be available for a week, gamers can collect one of the three offered pets without spending diamonds.

Like characters, pets are an essential component of the battle royale game. They possess unique skills that provide users with an advantage in the game. Although their effects are relatively modest, their price of 699 diamonds frequently prevents them from acquiring them.

Steps to get pets in Garena Free Fire MAX

The login rewards (Image via Garena)

The new MAX Exclusive Login event kicked off on 14 May, and gamers can sign in for a single day until 21 May to collect one of the three pets for free. The available ones are as follows:

Mr Waggor

Dreki

Spirit Fox

Players may follow these instructions to collect these pets:

Step 1: After signing in to their Free Fire account, users can open the event section.

Step 2: Subsequently, they may access the New Login Rewards section in the events tab and select the desired pet.

Verify the selection (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can click on the claim button to obtain the pet and verify the selection. They may equip it from the pet section.

Pets' skill

Mr Waggor's skill

Mr Waggor (Image via Garena)

When players do not have any grenades available in Free Fire MAX, Mr. Waggor's "Smooth Gloo" skill will provide them with one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds. At the highest level, gamers with fewer than two gloo wall grenades in their inventory will receive one grenade every 100 seconds.

Dreiki's skill

Dreki (Image via Garena)

Dragon Glare helps users of this pet spot one opponent using medkits within the 10m range. This skill lasts for a total of three seconds. With the gradual increase in the level, the owner can spot more enemies, and the range and duration increase.

Spirit Fox's skill

Spirit Fox (Image via Garena)

The Well-Fed skill enables gamers to restore an additional four HPs when using a Med Kit. Users will receive an extra 10 HP when using medkits at the highest level.

Which pet is best to get for free?

Mr Waggor has been the most popular pet in Free Fire MAX recently. This is due to its excellent ability to provide free gloo wall grenades that become necessary during the final few zones. Hence, players should opt for Mr Waggor from this event if they have not acquired it already.

Edited by Ravi Iyer