How to get free Mr Waggor pet skin in Garena Free Fire through New Age event

Even though cosmetics do not affect gameplay in Free Fire, they improve the appearance of the items to which they are applied. Many players have a desire to collect as many skins as they can, but most exclusive ones necessitate the expenditure of diamonds.

Those who cannot spend their in-game currency search for alternative method, such as events, to get free rewards. In one of the forthcoming ones, individuals stand a chance to obtain a unique pet skin for Mr. Waggor at no cost.

Note: The event for the pet skin is yet to be made available in Free Fire, and the developers have only added a preview as of now. Users can get it once the New Age event commences on 1 January 2021.

Free Fire New Age: Obtaining free Mr. Waggor pet skin

The event will start for players on January 1 (Image via Free Fire)

The New Age has added tons of unique events to Free Fire, and recently, the developers have added a preview of one that is upcoming, "Game with Friends", which will be available to players on January 1.

They will be able to obtain Mr. Waggor’s "Pet Skin: Waggor On Ice" and will just have to complete the required task of playing one match with their friends.

As the event is not very difficult to accomplish, players should try not to miss the opportunity to obtain the free pet skin.

They can follow the steps mentioned below to claim the skin once the event starts in Free Fire:

Step 1: After Free Fire is open, gamers can tap on the "Calendar" icon on the lobby screen’s right side.

This will take players to the Events section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: This will open the "Events" section. They then need to go under "New Age" and find the "Game with Friends" event.

Users can click on the event and claim the skin (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users will find a "Claim" button next to the reward, and they can tap on that to get the pet skin.

Apart from this, users can attain several other items from the New Age events, such as Legendary emotes and more.

Edited by Sabine Algur