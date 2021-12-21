How to get Legendary emotes and skins from Free Fire New Age events this month

As most exclusive items in Free Fire require diamonds, players must resort to other options. Events and redeem codes are two of the most common methods to obtain free items.

The entire community is overjoyed with the addition of New Age to Free Fire. Users are particularly ecstatic about the new events, which provide them with a plethora of free skins, costumes, and more rewards.

Free Fire New Age event: Guide to get free rewards

New Age events

New Age (17 December – 10 January)

The New Age web event (Image via Free Fire)

This web event gives tons of free rewards, and gamers can acquire the New Age Coin to exchange them for items in the ‘Exchange Store’. The available options in the Classic Store include the exclusive Frosty Beach Bundle and Monster Truck – Snow Cruise.

There’s also a login reward and leaderboard rewards that players can acquire through the special event.

Note: Only the Classic Store is currently available, and the Premium Store will start later.

Play Till the Rising Day (20 December – 27 December)

Play Till the Rising Day (Image via Free Fire)

To get the rewards, users have to complete the required objectives during the event. Here are the exact criteria that users must meet:

Login 4 days: 3x Leg Pockets

Play 10 matches: 3x Bounty Token

Kill 30 times: 500x Universal Fragment

Booyah 8 times: Bat - Winter Basher

Login to the Rising Day (23 December – 28 December)

Login to the Rising Day (Image via Free Fire)

The login event hasn’t started, but once it commences, users just need to sign in every day to get their hands on the Snow Slicer skin, alongside a few other items:

Login 1 day: 1x Pet Food

Login 2 days: 5x New Age Coins

Login 3 days: Snow Slicer

Login 4 days: 2x Incubator Voucher

Play Lone Wolf Rank (25 December – 27 December)

Play Lone Wolf Rank (Image via Free Fire)

The Lone Wolf ranked mode has been added to Free Fire, and to celebrate its arrival, the developers have incorporated an event. Once it is made available, users will have to play a particular number of matches:

Play 1 matches: 2x Pet Food

Play 3 games: 500x Universal Fragments

Play 5 matches: Grenade – Merry Snowman

Friends United (25 – 27 December)

Friends United (Image via Free Fire)

As the event’s name suggests, players are required to play alongside their friends to get free rewards in Free Fire. The items that can be acquired are listed below:

Play 3 matches with friends: Redskull Figurine

Play 5 games with friends: 2x Gold Royale Voucher

Play 10 matches with friends: Reindeer Taunt

Top-up event (18 December – 22 December)

Top-up event (Image via Free Fire)

Although there’s a free Legendary emote in Free Fire, it isn’t accessible through a New Age event, rather, from the top-up event.

Players will have to purchase 300 diamonds in-game to get the exclusive Big Smash emote at absolutely no cost. Alongside this, they also have the chance to get the Pan – Sauce Swagger skin.

