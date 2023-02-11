How to get free Nightlife Hoodie and Trendy Rockie pet skin in Free Fire MAX

Garena has launched Mission: Makeover in Free Fire MAX, featuring several attractive rewards, including the Nightlife Hoodie and Trendy Rockie Pet Skin. This comes into the game right after the conclusion of the previous Bermuda Dreams series.

The two items mentioned above are part of the newly added web event that kicked off on February 10, 2023. Players must embark on a quest to collect special Auric Tokens through several methods. Once users have enough tokens, these can be exchanged for numerous enticing rewards and trial items.

More details, as well as the process of acquiring the Nightlife Hoodie and Pet Skin: Trendy Rockie in Free Fire MAX, are explained in the following section.

Guide to obtaining Nightlife Hoodie and Trendy Rockie Pet Skin in Free Fire MAX

As already mentioned, the new web event (Daily Missions, Exchange Store, and Aftermatch Drop) will be available in Free Fire MAX from February 10, 2023, and will continue until February 23, 2023.

During this phase, you will have to accumulate Auric Tokens by means of the following:

Daily Mission

Dress Up based on the theme

Liking other players’ outfits

After-match drops in the BR, CS, and Lone Wolf mode

The tokens can be traded in the Free Fire MAX event for these subsequent sets of items:

Prizes

Rewards available to you (Image via Garena)

Nightlife Hoodie – 100 Auric Tokens

Pet Skin: Trendy Rockie – 50 Auric Tokens

The Executioner Weapon Loot Crate – 20 Auric Tokens (Limit 2 times)

Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate – 20 Auric Tokens (Limit 2 times)

Incubator Voucher – 20 Auric Tokens (Limit 2 times)

Random Loadout Loot Crate – 10 Auric Tokens (Limit 3 times)

Trendy Trophy – 10 Auric Tokens (Limit 3 times)

Trial outfits

All the items only have a duration of 14 days (Image via Garena)

Jewel Mystified (Head) (14 days) – 2 Auric Tokens

Jewel Mystified (Top) (14 days) – 2 Auric Tokens

Freedom Sprintstar (Top) (14 days) – 2 Auric Tokens

Freedom Sprintstar (Bottom) (14 days) – 2 Auric Tokens

Haven Guardian (Head) (14 days) – 2 Auric Tokens

Haven Guardian (Top) (14 days) – 2 Auric Tokens

Aqua Rogue (Head) (14 days) – 2 Auric Tokens

Aqua Rogue (Top) (14 days) – 2 Auric Tokens

Frosty Beach (Top) (14 days) – 2 Auric Tokens

Frosty Beach (Head) (14 days) – 2 Auric Tokens

Steps to collect Nightlife Hoodie and Trendy Rockie Pet Skin in Free Fire MAX

You may follow these instructions to get the Nightlife Hoodie and Trendy Rockie Pet Skin in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Collect Auric Tokens through the methods mentioned earlier in the article.

Step 2: After accumulating the tokens, access the web event by clicking on the icon in the top right corner.

Click on the Exchange Section (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click the Exchange Section button in the bottom left corner.

Step 4: Select the preferred item from the two tabs and press the button next to it. The Auric Tokens will be deducted from your account, and you will receive the prize.

It is advisable to save first for the Nightlife Hoodie and Trendy Rockie Pet Skin and only then attempt to get other items, as these are among the best items up for grabs.

