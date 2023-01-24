How to get free No RP Drop and CS-Ranked Protection Card in Free Fire MAX

Garena has implemented a strategy of regularly releasing new missions and events in Free Fire MAX to maintain a high level of engagement among the game’s growing fanbase. These offer players various attractive rewards, including skins and other cosmetic items, for completing different challenges.

Such events not only keep the game fresh but also incentivize gamers to continue playing daily. The new 4-Day Task in Free Fire MAX kicked off on the Indian server on January 23, 2023. It allows players to collect No RP Drop Card, CS-Ranked Protection Card, and even Moon Flip emote until January 30, 2023.

Guide to obtain No RP Drop Card and CS-Ranked Protection Card in Free Fire MAX

The 4-Day Task will keep Free Fire MAX players engaged for the upcoming days with multiple simple tasks that involve playing a few games, dealing damage, and more. Each day features one item, and gamers must accomplish the associated task to become eligible to receive the rewards.

The details of the same are as follows:

Each day has a separate mission (Image via Garena)

Day 1 – No RP Drop Card

Day 2 – Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate

Day 3 – CS-Ranked Protection Card

Day 4 – Moon Flip emote (7 days)

The missions for a particular day will open once the previous set has been accomplished. Due to the longer event duration, you have a few days of time on your hands.

Steps to collect No RP Drop Card or CS-Ranked Protection Card

You may follow the instructions in the following section to collect the cards:

Click on the icon in the top-right corner to access 4-Day Task (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and click on the icon in the top-right corner of the screen to access the 4-Day Task and check the mission.

Step 2: Play the required mode and complete the said objective.

Click on the reward to obtain it (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Access the event's interface and then click on the reward icon to obtain the prizes.

The cards will be used automatically once these have been obtained. At the same time, you will have to use the trial card of the emote from the vault section of the battle royale title.

What is the use of the No RP Drop Card and CS-Ranked Protection Card?

The card prevents loss of rank points (Image via Garena)

The new Rank Protection cards were released in Free Fire MAX after the OB36 update that went live in September 2022. These are only available for a limited time and are automatically used during ranked games.

The No RP Drop Card prevents any loss of rank points from the next BR-Ranked defeat. Meanwhile, the CS-Ranked Protection Card exempts players from losing a star from a loss in case they do not have enough protection points.

The former is only available until February 3, 2023, while the latter will be available until March 22, 2023. Both these cards can be used by players from Bronze 1 to the Master rank. Furthermore, these missions are not very complicated to complete, and thus, the option to get freebies shouldn't be missed.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes