Luffy OP’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Akshay Bhatt, otherwise recognized as “Luffy OP,” is a prominent Free Fire YouTuber from India. His content related to the game is pretty popular, and as a result, he has accumulated great numbers on his channel.

Looking at the current statistics, Luffy OP boats a subscriber count of more than 3.44 million alongside a cumulative view count of over 562 million. The internet star further has 54 thousand of people following him on his Instagram handle.

Luffy OP’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Luffy OP’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1127309745, and his IGN in the game is “LUFFY OP.” The stats held by the content creator are listed below:

BR Career

Luffy OP's BR Career stats within the game (Image via Garena)

Luffy OP has played 850 solo games and has garnered 41 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 4.82%. He has registered 915 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.13.

The YouTuber has also participated in 975 duo matches and secured 168 victories, retaining a win percentage of 17.23%. With 2370 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.94.

Within the squad mode, Akshay Bhatt has competed in 10690 games, and his team has bagged 2711 wins, giving way to a win ratio of 25.36%. There are 30842 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.87.

BR Ranked

Luffy OP's BR Ranked stats within the game (Image via Garena)

Looking at Free Fire MAX’s ongoing ranked season, Luffy OP has played one solo match but has failed to register a win or a kill.

The player has also engaged in 13 duo games and has four Booyahs, coming down to a win percentage of 30.76%. At a K/D ratio of 7.33, he has 66 kills.

Lastly, Luffy OP has played 18 squad matches and has come out on top on seven occasions, having a win rate of 38.88%. He has killed a total of 106 enemies for a K/D ratio of 9.64.

Note: Luffy OP’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article (22 January 2023). They are expected to change as he plays more matches within the battle royale title.

Luffy OP’s guild and rank

Here are the details about Luffy OP's guild (Image via Garena)

Luffy OP leads the “SYNERGY ES” guild inside Free Fire MAX, and the Guild ID is 1003133250. The YouTuber currently places Heroic in both BR-Ranked and CS-Ranked modes within the game.

Monthly income

Estimated monthly and yearly incomes of Luffy OP as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Luffy OP’s estimated monthly and yearly incomes from his channel are between $13.8K - $220.5K and $165.4K - $2.6 million, respectively (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Akshay Bhatt has consistently worked on his channel to make it a great success. Presently, he creates game-related content alongside funny and engaging YouTube Shorts. 779 uploads to his name, of which the most-watched one has garnered 38 million views.

According to the Social Blade website, the content creator has acquired 90 thousand subscribers in the preceding 30 days. His overall view count has risen by 55.121 million inside the same period.

Apart from the Luffy OP channel, Akshay Bhatt runs another channel titled “Luffy Iz Live.” It features a decent subscriber count of 141 thousand.

