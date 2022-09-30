How to get free Nutty Quirk pan in Free Fire MAX

The OB36 patch update brought plenty of new features to Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. Players have witnessed the arrival of Social Island, the new gun skin system, weapon balance changes, ability adjustments, and, more importantly, a new character Tatsuya.

To commemorate the introduction of Tatsuya, Garena has also introduced a special series of events, Double Trouble. The Tatsuya-themed events began on 23 September 2022 and are expected to last till 6 October 2022, and during their stay in the game, players can grab several rewards, including a free pan skin.

Double Trouble events: Garena to give away a free pan skin via a Free Fire MAX event

A free pan skin will become available on 2 October 2022 (Image via Garena)

According to the information given in the game, the "Free Nutty Quirk Pan" event will start on 2 October 2022 at 4 am (IST) and will stay online for 24 hours before culminating on 3 October 2022 at 3:59 am (IST). Therefore, users can only complete the task after logging into the game and grabbing the free Nutty Quirk pan skin when the event is live.

For better clarity, users can follow the guide in the following section:

How to grab Nutty Quirk pan for free in Garena Free Fire MAX?

Pan - Nutty Quirk (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide that you can follow to grab the free pan skin in the game:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire or Free Fire MAX on your devices.

If you haven't upgraded your game to the latest OB36 version, you will have to open the Google Play Store/Apple App Store to complete the update before launching the game's application.

Step 2: Login using the preferred sign-in method.

Step 3: Tap on the calendar icon on the right side of the main lobby to access the in-game event section.

Step 4: Select the "Double Trouble" tab and go to the "Free Nutty Quirk Pan" event, where you can click the "Claim" button to acquire the free pan skin.

You will have to follow the procedure on 2 October as the event is going live on the same day. In the meantime, you can bind your Free Fire MAX guest account with a specific platform to preserve your in-game progress and claim free rewards.

Bind your account to Google or Facebook to attain free rewards (Image via Garena)

You can follow the steps given below to link your guest account to any given social media platform:

Step 1: Open the game and sign in with the guest account.

Step 2: Open the system settings and stay on the "Basic" tab, where you can find the available alternatives. You can select your preferred option to bind your guest account.

It is important to note that the rewards will only become available if players have attached their accounts with Google or Facebook.

Step 3: Return to the lobby and open the event section after linking the account.

Step 4: Go to the "Bind Your Account" under the "Events" tab to claim the following rewards:

Vampire Backpack

Five Incubator vouchers

However, it would be best if players do not link the social media accounts they desire to attach to their guest IDs to any other Free Fire/Free Fire MAX ID.

