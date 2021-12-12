How to get free "Ottero" pet in Free Fire using Amazon Prime

Free Fire is offering a new item, i.e., Ottero pet, for free as part of Amazon Prime Rewards. Generally, this pet is available for 699 diamonds within the store. Thus, obtaining it for free is an excellent deal that players should not miss out on.

In partnership with Amazon, Free Fire is offering out a range of freebies to prime members, including a variety of outfits, characters, vouchers, a pet, and an emote, among other cosmetics. A new item has been available every two weeks starting from 19 August 2021, with the last item set to be introduced on 20 January 2022.

Steps to get free Ottero pet in Free Fire

It is worth emphasizing that items can only be claimed on Android devices. Moreover, users need to have an active Prime membership to become eligible for the Free Fire rewards. The steps for attaining the rewards are as follows:

Clicking on the calendar will open the events (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You need to access the events section in Free Fire by clicking on the 'Calendar' option.

Click the go-to button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, press the 'News' tab and then select the Amazon Prime Rewards tab. You must press the 'Go To' button to visit the interface.

Login with Amazon to collect the items (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, you have to log in with your Amazon account to collect the rewards.

Note: Players should note that the Ottero pet is only available from 9 December 2021 to 22 December 2021. Also, each Free Fire account can only be linked to only one Amazon Prime account and can redeem each reward only once.

More about Ottero pet in Free Fire

Ottero pet in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Ottero sleeps with its headphones on, and is a musically talented otter.

Skill: Double Blubber.

Ottero's 'Double Blubber' is a great skill to pair with characters like K and A124, which have the ability to transform Ethical Power (EP) to Health Power (HP) quickly. Users will recover some EP when using treatment guns or medkits with this pet.

The EP obtained is equivalent to 35% of the HP regained at the first level. When the pet's ability reaches its maximum level, players gain 65% of the HP refilled as EP.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan