How to get free outfits in Free Fire MAX this week

Every Free Fire MAX player loves to grab rewards in the game, and the 5th Anniversary celebrations have certainly provided many opportunities to do so in the past few weeks. Players have been able to obtain both free and paid collectibles, including outfits, weapon skins, item cosmetics, and more through multiple themed events.

Although the 5th Anniversary celebrations are in their final phase, fans can still grab plenty of rewards in the battle royale title. Multiple ongoing events offer costume bundles, which users can acquire using diamonds. However, if players don't have diamonds, there are a few ways to unlock outfits for free this week.

Garena Free Fire MAX rewards: The best ways to grab outfits for free this week

Fans can browse through various in-game events for free outfits in the game. Here are some options that users can check out this week in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Exchange Store

The Exchange Store has plenty of free rewards (Image via Garena)

Interested players can take a look at the Exchange Store, which went live on 5 August 2022 and will conclude after 14 September 2022. Using Amethyst Pentagons (freely available tokens), players are still able to claim certain rewards, including outfits.

The two prize pools of Classic Store and Premium Store offer redeemable vouchers, item cosmetics, weapon skins, loadout items, and more.

One of these is the free "Sterling Futurnetic" bundle from the Premium Store. This particular bundle costs 160 Amethyst Pentagons, which means that players will have to grind hard in different game modes to collect enough tokens before the end date.

Style Capsule

Style Capsule is offering bundles from the previous Anniversary events for free (Image via Garenaa)

Apart from the Exchange Store, Garena also introduced the Style Capsule to provide players with additional rewards. Like the Exchange Store, the Style Capsule offers a free bundle reward and will conclude on September 14. However, players must complete specific daily tasks to register their progress and then obtain costume bundles for their efforts.

Five temporary bundles are currently featured in Garena Free Fire MAX's Style Capsule, which players will have to light up one by one by completing daily missions. Once all the bundles have lit up, they can be obtained through the Style Capsule (Purple) Choice Crate.

Here are the Style Capsule bundles that a player can redeem permanently:

First Anniversary: Elven Red Suit Second Anniversary: Assault Force Bundle Third Anniversary: Amplified Bassrock Bundle Fourth Anniversary: The Psycho Maniac Bundle

Besides these four bundles, they can also get this year's bundle, Fifth Anniversary: Sterling Futurnetic, with a 24-hour validity.

Note: Each of these bundles were the highlights of past Anniversary events.

Time-Limited Shop

The Time-Limited Shop currently features two bundles (Image via Garena)

The Time-Limited Shop is the final way to acquire free bundles this week in Free Fire MAX. Players can get their hands on Heartthrob (Male) or Heartthrob (Female) at a price of 490 Time-Limited diamonds + 9 regular diamonds.

The Time-Limited diamonds are free to obtain through tasks featured in Free Fire MAX. However, regular diamonds cost real money, and players must use methods like GPT apps or Google Opinion Rewards to acquire them for free.

Interested readers can click here to learn more about acquiring diamonds for free in Garena Free Fire MAX.

