How to get free Panda pet in Free Fire this month (January 2022)

The She Plays Free Fire calendar leaks were provided by a few data miners, days before the update, and all of them turned out to be correct. With the official release of the campaign's calendar, Garena has confirmed that the events will be available starting on the 22 January and running through 1 February.

Teasers for most events have been added, and players are well aware of the rewards they will be able to claim in the coming days. As part of the Play Time Reward, the developers are offering users the opportunity to get a permanent Detective Panda pet.

Steps to get free Detective Panda in Free Fire

The event will be available during the last weekend of this month, i.e., 29 and 30 January 2022. As implied by the name, players will just have to play the game within the stipulated time frame to bag the rewards, with the maximum duration set at 60 minutes.

Any pet in Free Fire costs 699 diamonds, 100 diamonds more than the most expensive characters. Moreover, playing the game for 30 minutes over two days is not a difficult task by any means, and gamers ought to take advantage of this opportunity provided by the developers.

The list of rewards available in the event (Image via Garena)

The list of items and the corresponding tasks are as follows:

Login 1 day to receive 1000x Universal Fragment

Play for 30 minutes to receive 2000x Universal Fragment and Detective Panda pet

Play for 60 minutes to receive 3x Ruby Bride and Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate

Steps to get the rewards

Users will first need to play the game for 30 minutes while the event is underway, and then follow these steps:

Step 1: Access the She Plays Free Fire section in events within the game.

Select Play Time Reward section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select Play Time Reward and click on the Claim button next to the corresponding items.

Detective Panda pet in Free Fire

Panda can get back HP on every kill (Image via Garena)

Detective Panda has a skill called Panda's Blessings, which replenishes HP on every frag. Initially, players get back 4 HP for every kill, which is set at 10 HP at the maximum level.

Also Read Article Continues below

It can form a good combo with characters such as Jota, as users will have to finish the opponents to get 10 more HP.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee