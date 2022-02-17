How to get free pet in Free Fire MAX this week

Pets are an integral feature of Free Fire MAX, and, like the characters in the game, they have specific abilities that allow players to perform better during the matches. A number of them are available, and developers launch new ones on a fairly frequent basis.

Garena introduced the Flash pet with the recent OB32 update, and it has become available via an event. Users can obtain it for free through the ongoing ‘Flash Top Up.’

Free Fire MAX: Step-by-step guide to obtaining free pet: Flash

The pet is essentially free via this event (Image via Garena)

The Flash Top Up event began just a few days ago, on February 15, and it will be accessible to gamers in Free Fire MAX until March 3. As a result, they have considerable time in their hands to decide whether they want to acquire the pet.

Basically, during the top-up event, players should purchase a certain number of diamonds in the game to receive free rewards. Although they will have to spend money to buy the diamonds, the incentives received are technically free and do not incur any further costs on the part of the participants.

In the case of the ongoing one, the following specifications have to be crossed:

Purchase 100 diamonds in the game - Flash pet

- Flash pet Purchase 300 diamonds in the game - Pet Skin: Cyber Flash

- Pet Skin: Cyber Flash Purchase 500 diamonds in the game - Pet Skin: Festive Flash and Show off (action)

Note: These are cumulative numbers, and purchasing over 500 diamonds will provide the players with all the rewards.

Steps to complete the event

If users only want to get Flash, they will only have to buy a total of 100 diamonds in Free Fire MAX, which costs 80 INR. The acquired diamonds can be used for other purposes while the pet is completely free.

Here are the steps that they can follow:

Step 1: Visit the in-game top-up event and purchase the required diamonds using the desired payment method.

Users should complete the payment for completing the top-up event (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They should manually visit the top-up event section after purchasing the diamonds. There will be a ‘Claim’ button next to the rewards that gamers can use to redeem the item.

Step 3: Flash can finally be equipped from Free Fire MAX’s specific ‘Pet’ tab.

This is a fantastic opportunity that gamers should not miss if they want to get the newly added pet in the game.

