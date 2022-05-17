How to get free pets in Free Fire MAX (India server)

Pets in Free Fire MAX possess unique abilities that help users in combat. Many pets are available in the shooter title. However, players have to spend their precious diamonds (the in-game currency) to unlock them.

Surprisingly, most pets are even costlier than some of the most lauded Free Fire MAX characters. Therefore, for non-spending gamers, the developers occasionally introduce new events and tasks to be completed by them. Upon doing so, they get rewarded.

Free Fire MAX: Guide to unlocking pets for free on Indian server

Currently, there are two ways to obtain a few of the most popular and useful pets in Free Fire MAX for free. They are explained in detail below:

1) Free Fire MAX Exclusive

This is the most effortless way to get free pet (Image via Garena)

The handiest method to obtain a free pet is the MAX Exclusive event. Several premium items are being rewarded in this event. Specifically for pets, a login reward event was pitched off on 14 May and will conclude on 21 May.

There are three pets in this event: Mr. Waggor, Dreki, and Spirit Fox. However, only one can be claimed.

All users need to do is log in to Free Fire MAX on any day between 14 and 21 May. Subsequently, they will get the chance to claim any of the mentioned pets. Mr. Waggor and Dreki are recommended if readers do not have them.

Note: Users should remember that this specific event is only valid in the MAX version.

2) Friend Referral

Players can claim Detective Panda from this event (Image via Garena)

The Friend Referral event began on 13 April and will continue until 24 May. A beneficial pet, Detective Panda, can be earned via this event. To get the pet, users must have a new FF ID, i.e., below level 5 (newbies).

To unlock Detective Panda for free, beginners must ask their in-game friends to send an invitation to their FF IDs. Once they get the invitation, these gamers have to play the battle royale title and reach higher levels to unlock various rewards.

Detective Panda is the grand prize (Image via Garena)

The rewards are as follows:

At level 5, Double EXP card valid for three days

At level 7, Bounty Playcard valid for three days

At level 9, Prime Suspect Bundle (Top part) valid for 30 days

At level 12, Detective Panda (permanent)

Inviters will also have a separate progress bar for various rewards. As they progress, these users can claim several rewards, such as custom room cards, Scar Paradise skin (valid for 14 days), and more.

