How to get Free Phantom Predator Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire

Free Fire offers players numerous opportunities to earn free rewards, one of them being events. New events are introduced regularly, and they offer a variety of items.

Top-up events are perfect for those who often buy diamonds in Free Fire since they offer freebies after purchasing a specific number of diamonds. The 'Phantom Top Up' has started in the battle royale title and will run for about a week.

In the newly started top-up event, gamers can attain two exclusive skins. Here are further details about it.

Obtaining free Phantom Predator Gloo Wall in Free Fire through top-up event

The new top-up event includes a free gloo wall skin: Phantom Predator. Aside from that, the users can attain Sauce Swagger Backpack as well.

The event began today and will be running until 14 September. To receive the free rewards, players must purchase a certain number of diamonds:

Top-up 100 diamonds to get Sauce Swagger Backpack

Top-up 500 diamonds to get Gloo Wall – Phantom Predator

Note: The rewards in the top-up event are considered free since players do not need to pay anything for them. However, individuals must keep in mind that they will have to purchase the diamonds with real money.

Given below are the steps gamers can follow to get rewards from the new top-up event in Free Fire:

Step 1: To begin with, Free Fire users need to buy a certain number of diamonds. This can be completed through the in-game top-up center.

Gamers will need to purchase a respective number of diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the prices of diamonds in the in-game center:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 2: Once the currency has been purchased in Free Fire, gamers must head over to the top-up event.

There would be a claim button beside the respective rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players will find a 'Claim' button beside the rewards, which they can click to redeem the items.

Edited by Shaheen Banu