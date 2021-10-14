How to get free Phantom Predator Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire

Events have become an intrinsic aspect of Free Fire, with the developers regularly introducing new ones to keep users engaged by providing an exciting set of items, usually for free. Furthermore, top up events have been a regular feature, offering freebies upon a purchase of in-game currency.

The current Phantom Top Up event began on 7 October 2021 and will end on 14 October 2021. As a result, today is the last day for users to acquire a free exclusive Loot Box and Gloo Wall skin.

Note: The rewards in the top up events are technically free, considering that users do not need to spend diamonds to acquire them. However, players will have to use real money to purchase the diamonds.

Free Gloo Wall skin Phantom Predator in Free Fire

Players can acquire the rewards from the top up event by purchasing the required number of diamonds.

During the Phantom Top Up event, players must acquire 100 diamonds for the Sauce Swagger Backpack, while the Gloo Wall Phantom Predator requires a purchase of 500 diamonds.

Upon purchasing the given number of diamonds, players can claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

If users want to get the specified rewards, they must purchase the required amount of currency within the next few hours, as the event ends on 14 October.

Players may follow the steps given below to get the Gloo Wall skin and Loot Box from the top up event in Free FIre:

Step 1: Users should first purchase a total of 500 diamonds from the in-game top up center.

The in-game top up is the only option available as Games Kharido is under maintenance, while the Free Fire option is not available on Codashop.

These two items are up for grabs (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once the transaction is complete and the currency has been credited, players can open the events tab in Free Fire.

Step 3: Next, they will have to select Phantom Top Up under the events tab and then press the confirm button beside the rewards. They will subsequently receive the rewards.

