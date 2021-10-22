How to get free Prisoner bundle in Free Fire from "Red Light, Green Light" event rewards

The developers of Free Fire regularly release an exciting series of modes to provide a bit of a change for gamers. These are generally only available for a limited time frame, with the most recent addition being Red Light, Green Light.

The mode is inspired by one of the games played on the renowned Netflix show, Squid Games. The name of the map is called "Under the Twig", which will be around till 25 October 2021.

In this mode, the players’ objective is to reach the finish line. However, users should only move when the doll is not facing them and stay still as soon as the doll turns towards them. If they make a mistake in following this, they will be eliminated.

Players can choose between rewards, including Prisoner set, after each mission in new Free Fire mode

As it is with all the game modes, the developers have set up several incentives for players to try out Red Light, Green Light. This time, though, the prizes have been separated into many events or parts, each with its own task. All the parts will be open until 25 October 2021.

Furthermore, players have the option to select the rewards at every stage of mission completion. The exact details of these events and rewards are given below:

Update Patch to Play

Users will get the Prisoner (Top) for downloading the update (Image via Free Fire)

They just need to update their game to get the rewards. Users will then be able to choose between the rewards:

1x Diamond Royale Voucher and Prisoner (Top)

2x Diamond Royal Voucher

Part 1 – Play New Mode

Users can select one of the two items after playing five games (Image via Free Fire)

In order to collect either the Prisoner (Shoes) or the Gold Royale Voucher, players will have to play five matches in Red Light, Green Light mode.

Party 2 – Play New Mode

They can select the cosmetic items at each stage to get the complete bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Users can select one of the following items after completing 10 games in the new mode:

Prisoner (Pants)

Gold Royale Voucher

Part 3 – Play New Mode

Finishing in top five will allow them to select one of the items (Image via Free Fire)

Unlike the previous two parts, players need to finish once in the top five to have the option to select one of the two items:

Prisoner (Head)

Weapon Royale Voucher

To get the entire Prisoner set, they will have to select individual cosmetic items once the mission of a given part is complete.

Edited by Sabine Algur