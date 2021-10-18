Free Fire introduces Squid Game-inspired game mode named “Red Light, Green Light”

The developers of Free Fire do not shy away from adding new game modes. Previously, they had included the Pet Rumble and Pet Mania game modes, inspired by Among Us and Fall Guys, respectively.

They recently introduced another new mode, “Red Light, Green Light”, influenced by the renowned Netflix Korean series Squid Game.

Fans are excited about the introduction as they will be eligible to try something unique apart from the regular game modes, i.e., Clash Squad and Battle Royale.

Details about Squad Game inspired “Red Light, Green Light” game mode in Free Fire

Squid Game has managed to get massive attention globally, becoming the most-streamed Netflix show within just a month of its release. The “Red Light, Green Light” game mode is directly inspired by one of the games played in the popular series.

The post regarding the new game mode states the following on the official social media handles of Free Fire:

“Survivors! The new mode, Red Light, Green Light, is now available in-game! Try it out and see if you can survive the boss. Challenge your friends and tell us what you think of the new mode in the comments below!”

In this game mode, competitors stand at the starting line and progress towards the finish line while the doll is turned away.

Users must stop when the doll turns around and the music stops (Image via DDG Gamers / YouTube)

They must, however, come to a halt when the music stops and the doll turns around.

If they do not manage to do so, they will get eliminated. All those making it to the finish line get the BOOYAH. Readers can also check out the following gameplay video to get a better idea regarding the new game mode in Free Fire:

Also Read

With the recent announcement, fans can now experience this entertaining game mode in the battle royale title with their friends.

Edited by Ravi Iyer