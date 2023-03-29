How to get free Rage Projectile Loot Box in Free Fire MAX

As the Alvaro: Reignition event series picks up pace in Free Fire MAX, Garena has rolled out many exciting events on the game's Indian server. These activities/events feature attractive rewards that players can obtain upon accomplishing their requirements.

One of the new events teased within the game is Ignite the Fire, which requires players to clock their playtime to win multiple items. The event is yet to go live in Free Fire MAX, but the rewards have been revealed to be the Rage Projectile Loot Box, Diamond Royale Voucher, and special Boom Boom tokens.

New playtime event in Free Fire MAX to become accessible on March 31, 2023

Here are the three requirements of the new event in the game (Image via Garena)

Although Garena has revealed Ignite the Fire, it is yet to begin. The event will become accessible on March 31, 2023. Players can try to obtain all its rewards until April 3, 2023.

Players will have to meet three requirements to get their hands on the rewards:

Play 100 minutes to get a free Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: April 30, 2023)

Play 150 minutes to get free 10x Boom Boom tokens

Play 180 minutes to get a free Rage Projectile Loot Box

Garena has not specified any mode restrictions for players to fulfill the requirements. Moreover, these requirements are not separate, meaning that every minute of playtime will be counted toward all three items. Hence, players can get all the rewards by playing Free Fire MAX for a total of 180 minutes.

Steps to get a free Rage Projectile Loot Box in Free Fire MAX

You can open the Ignite the Fire event by clicking on the calendar icon (Image via Garena)

Once the Ignite the Fire event commences, you can follow these instructions to get all its rewards:

Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and play your preferred game mode to meet the playtime requirements.

Step 2: Once you have fulfilled the requirements, access the events section by clicking on the calendar icon.

Select the Ignite the Fire option from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Alvaro: Reignition section and then Ignite the Fire.

Step 4: Hit the claim button beside the rewards to acquire the items.

You must use the vouchers through the respective luck royale before their expiration dates. However, the loot box is yours to keep forever.

