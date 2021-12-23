How to get free Reindeer Taunt, Redskull Figurine, and more in Free Fire New Age

With the introduction of the New Age Campaign in Garena Free Fire, gamers have a plethora of activities lined up that will keep them occupied for many days at a time. These feature many new rewards, and players will have to grind through the missions to acquire them.

While these events are already accessible, the developers have teased a few that will be available in the coming days. In one of the upcoming events, gamers can obtain Redskull Figurine, Reindeer Taunt, and multiple vouchers.

A guide to obtaining Reindeer Taunt and other rewards in Free Fire

All of these awards will be accessible during the Friends United event, which will begin on 25 December 2021. The event will run for one additional day and will conclude on 26 December 2021.

Players may earn a total of three awards just by playing in a specified number of matches with their friends. The rewards, along with the specified conditions, are as follows:

Play 3 games with friends to obtain Redskull Figurine

Play 5 games with friends to obtain a 2x Gold Royale Voucher

Play 10 games with friends to obtain Reindeer Taunt

Gamers can follow these steps to collect the rewards after completing the mission once the event is underway:

Click the calendar option to open the events (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, users should open Free Fire and then select the calendar option to open the events.

Step 2: Next, they must select the New Age tab and then select the Friends United section.

The event starts on 25 December (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, gamers can click the claim button to attain the rewards.

Since the event only requires players to compete with their friends in a few matches over multiple days, it becomes relatively simple. They should not pass the opportunity for freebies.

Other rewards

The other event which the developers have teased (Image via Free Fire)

Besides this, the developers have also teased the ‘Play Lone Wolf Rank’ event. As its name implies, gamers should play a few games in the new Lone Wolf ranked mode. This event will also be available between 25 and 26 December and will provide Grenade – Merry Snowman as the reward.

Edited by Shaheen Banu