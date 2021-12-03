How to get free rewards from Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass

Players can earn free rewards in Garena Free Fire in various ways, with the Elite Pass being one of the most popular. It includes many themed items, such as costumes, skins, and other cosmetics. Monthly, a new pass is released for the battle royale title and Season 43's pass landed in December.

In addition to the items available in the paid versions of the pass, gamers can also attain several free rewards by progressing through it.

Guide to obtain free rewards from Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass

To get free rewards, badges need to be collected by players in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Season 43 Elite Pass started on 1 December and will be accessible until the end of the month. Players need to complete daily and weekly missions to obtain badges. Each reward requires the accumulation of a specific number of badges.

Once individuals have obtained that number, they can redeem the items. Here are the requirements to collect all the available free rewards in Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass:

50 Gold - 0 Badges

Turquoise Royalty Avatar - 5 Badges

3x Scan - 10 Badges

1x Pet Food - 20 Badges

1x Gold Voucher - 30 Badges

Poker’s Tyranny T-shirt - 40 Badges

1x Diamond Royale Voucher - 50 Badges

1x Fragment Crate - 60 Badges

1x Discount Coupon - 70 Badges

1x Pet Food - 80 Badges

1x Evo Gun Token Box - 85 Badges

300 Gold - 90 Badges

Crimson Checkered T-shirt - 100 Badges

3x Summon Airdrop - 120 Badges

1x Gold Voucher - 130 Badges

3x Resupply Map - 140 Badges

1x Evo Gun Token Box - 145 Badges

Turquoise Serenity Banner - 150 Badges

500 Gold - 160 Badges

1x Fragment Case II - 170 Badges

3x Bonfires - 180 Badges

1x Gold Royale Voucher - 190 Badges

Poker Monarch Parachute - 200 Badges

1x Evo Gun Token Box - 205 Badges

3x Gold Royale Voucher - 210 Badges

3x Bounty Token - 220 Badges

500x Universal Fragments - 225 Badges

These can be claimed directly from the Elite Pass section in Free Fire.

