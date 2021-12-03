How to get free rewards from Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass

Players can earn free rewards in Garena Free Fire in various ways, with the Elite Pass being one of the most popular. It includes many themed items, such as costumes, skins, and other cosmetics. Monthly, a new pass is released for the battle royale title and Season 43's pass landed in December.
In addition to the items available in the paid versions of the pass, gamers can also attain several free rewards by progressing through it.
Guide to obtain free rewards from Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass
Season 43 Elite Pass started on 1 December and will be accessible until the end of the month. Players need to complete daily and weekly missions to obtain badges. Each reward requires the accumulation of a specific number of badges.
Once individuals have obtained that number, they can redeem the items. Here are the requirements to collect all the available free rewards in Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass:
- 50 Gold - 0 Badges
- Turquoise Royalty Avatar - 5 Badges
- 3x Scan - 10 Badges
- 1x Pet Food - 20 Badges
- 1x Gold Voucher - 30 Badges
- Poker’s Tyranny T-shirt - 40 Badges
- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher - 50 Badges
- 1x Fragment Crate - 60 Badges
- 1x Discount Coupon - 70 Badges
- 1x Pet Food - 80 Badges
- 1x Evo Gun Token Box - 85 Badges
- 300 Gold - 90 Badges
- Crimson Checkered T-shirt - 100 Badges
- 3x Summon Airdrop - 120 Badges
- 1x Gold Voucher - 130 Badges
- 3x Resupply Map - 140 Badges
- 1x Evo Gun Token Box - 145 Badges
- Turquoise Serenity Banner - 150 Badges
- 500 Gold - 160 Badges
- 1x Fragment Case II - 170 Badges
- 3x Bonfires - 180 Badges
- 1x Gold Royale Voucher - 190 Badges
- Poker Monarch Parachute - 200 Badges
- 1x Evo Gun Token Box - 205 Badges
- 3x Gold Royale Voucher - 210 Badges
- 3x Bounty Token - 220 Badges
- 500x Universal Fragments - 225 Badges
ALSO READArticle Continues below
These can be claimed directly from the Elite Pass section in Free Fire.
Garena Free Fire's new update is finally out! Click here for latest Free Fire news & redeem codes!