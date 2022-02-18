How to get free room card, Champion Grab emote, and more Free Fire MAX rewards in Clash Squad Cup

After making its first appearance during the fourth-anniversary celebrations, the Clash Squad Cup is back in Free Fire MAX. Gamers can participate in Season 6 of this event and meet the objective of winning a given number of games to win the rewards.

These competitions usually draw a large number of participants since registration is free, and players can not only gauge their skills but also earn a number of free items. There is a legendary emote and room card beside several other items.

New Clash Squad Cup in Garena Free Fire MAX

Clash Squad Cup in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

This is the third cup during the Squad Beatz event, and the registration phase for the Clash Squad Cup has started in Free Fire MAX today. It will be available until 19 February at 10:00 IST (GMT +5:30).

Players must create or join a squad of four to participate in the event. They must be quick as once the preparation phase is over, they cannot participate.

The squad will then be divided into six different tiers and play three matches against the team, and the rewards will depend on the number of wins. The exact set of items available in Clash Squad Cup Season 6 are as follows:

The rewards overview (Image via Garena)

No wins – 1x Gold Royale Voucher, 2x Scan, and 100x Universal Fragment

One win – 2x Gold Royale Voucher, 2x Summon Airdrop, and 300x Universal Fragment

Two wins – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Bounty Token, 500x Universal Fragment, and Craftland Room Card (1 Match)

Three wins – CS Cup Avatar 1 (7d), CS Cup Banner 1 (7d), Champion Grab emote (7d), and CS Cup Memorial Pin 1

Note: These rewards will vary slightly depending on the individual tier.

Steps to register for the Clash Squad Cup

Select the Clash Squad Cup (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players can access the interface by clicking on the Arena icon and selecting the Clash Squad Cup.

Create or join a squad (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must select the Squad tab and perform the desired task, i.e., join or create a squad themselves.

Step 3: Finally, users should play games on Saturday and Sunday to get rewards.

Gamers should not miss out on this opportunity because they can obtain the legendary emote if they win all three games.

