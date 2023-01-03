How to get free Room Card in Free Fire MAX this week

In Free Fire MAX, Room Cards are always in great demand as they're required for the creation of custom room matches. Generally, players have to purchase them from the store, with one Room Card costing 100 diamonds for just a single use. As a result, gamers are always on the lookout for events that provide them with Room Cards for free.

A brand new event offering a Room Card as a reward is currently live on the Indian server, where you simply have to log in daily to receive one such card. Unfortunately, there's a catch, as these Room Cards can only be used to create unlimited Custom Rooms for the next two hours.

Read through the following section to learn more about the latest Free Fire MAX's Room Card event and its rewards.

Steps to claim free Room Cards in Free Fire MAX

Garena added a new event to Free Fire MAX, where you can claim free custom room cards by signing in daily to the battle royale title. This event began on January 3, 2023, and will remain active until January 10, 2023.

Sign in to get the rewards from this new event (Image via Garena)

During this period, you can collect a Room Card with a 2-hour time limit daily. You can freely create custom rooms within this time limit. Essentially, this event provides you with free Room Cards every day, which you can use to play with your friends.

Interested readers can collect their free Room Card by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Access the 'Events' section by clicking on the icon from the menu on the right.

Step 2: Navigate through this section and click on the 'Claim Free Room Cards' tab from the list of events appearing on the screen.

Step 3: Click on the 'Claim' button beside the rewards to obtain it.

It's important to keep in mind that this time limit will begin as soon as you claim the Room Card. Therefore, you should only claim this reward when you intend to create a custom room shortly after.

How to use Free Fire MAX Room Card to create a custom room

After you've acquired these Room Cards, you can follow the steps listed below to create a room in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: First, open the mode selection menu in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the option above the start button.

Step 2: Click on the Custom Room option at the bottom of the screen to load up a list of available custom rooms.

Click on the 'Create' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the 'Create' button in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Enter the basic room details such as its name and set up a password as per your requirements.

Select your desired options and then click on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Select the game mode, map, number of players, spectators, and more.

Depending on the game mode, you can also alter other settings from the Game tab and Advance Settings section.

Step 6: Finally, click on the 'Confirm' button to create your room.

Since the Room Card only features a time limit instead of a number of uses, you may create any number of rooms within the stipulated time period. Thanks to this free Room Card, you can invite your friends into your custom room and try out any game mode.

