How to get a free Room Card in Free Fire today

In Free Fire, players can create custom room matches and play against/with their friends. In order to do that, gamers must have a Room Card, due to which they look for ways to obtain the card. Commonly, diamonds, the premium currency, can be used to purchase them from the in-game shop.

Aside from that, various events provide players with the opportunity to obtain these Room Cards for free. One of the recently launched events offers participants with a 'Craftland Room Card.'

This card is used to play custom room matches on maps made by users in the unique "Craftland" feature in Free Fire Max.

A guide to getting a free Room Card in Free Fire

Crafland Room Card can be obtained for free in Free Fire and Free Fire Max (Image via Free Fire)

To get a free Craftland Room Card, players will have to complete a specific task set by the developers, i.e., to play one match with their friends. However, it is essential to note that this event is only available for today.

All that users need to do is play a single game with in-game friends to get their hands on a Craftland Room Card at no cost. Here are the steps that they can follow to claim the reward after completing the task:

Step 1: Players must boot up Free Fire or Free Fire Max on their devices and then go to the events section by pressing the 'Calendar' option:

Gamers can go ahead and click on the 'Calendar' icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Under the events section, users will be able to find the 'Explore Craftland!' event. They must click on that option.

Clicking on the 'Claim' option will redeem the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, players will notice a 'Claim' option beside the reward, as seen in the image above.

After pressing the 'Claim' button, players will get a free Crafland Room Card.

Note: As mentioned above, this event is only active for today, and users won't be able to get the Room Card after its conclusion.

