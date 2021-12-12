How to get free room card in Free Fire this week

Many Garena Free Fire players aspire to create private / custom rooms in the game and enjoy with their friends. However, many of them are unaware that they must possess a room card to do so.

The cards are not free and must be purchased with diamonds, the premium in-game currency. Not everyone can afford to spend money on that task, and as a result, they look for other ways to receive free room cards.

Thorugh the “Booyah Run!” event, individuals stand a chance to get their hands on a Craftland room card at absolutely no cost.

How players can acquire a free Craftland room card in Free Fire

The events started yesterday, 11 December 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

The Craftland room card is accessible for free through the “Booyah Run!” event, which started on 11 December as part of the Money Heist collaboration. It will run until 16 December, and individuals will have to complete the required objectives to get the rewards.

Here are the exact specifics that need to be accomplished:

Get 1 Booyah: 1x Craftland Room Card

1x Craftland Room Card Get 3 Booyah: UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate Get 5 Booyah: Pan – Chill on Bills

Pan – Chill on Bills Get 7 Booyah: Team Heist Pin

Hence, getting a Booyah! will enable them to claim a Craftland room card. Listed below are the steps that can be followed to claim it:

Step 1) Gamers must open Free Fire and tap the “Calendar” icon to access the events section.

Step 2) Next, they need to press the “Plan Bermuda: Raid and Run” section and click on the “Booyah Run!” event.

Click on "Claim" option to get the room card (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3) Players will subsequently see a “Claim” option next to the rewards, which they can press to redeem the items.

How to create a Craftland room in Free Fire

For new players and for those who are unaware, below is a list of steps that players must complete to creat a Craftland room in Free Fire:

Step 1) Click on the mode-change option on the lobby screen, as shown here:

Gamers need to click here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2) After that, press the “Craftland” button. Individuals can subsequently tap on the Create under the “Room” section.

Set the needed stipulations (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3) They can set the required stipulations and “Confirm” the procedure to create their room.

Also Read Article Continues below

By following the information given in the article, Free Fire players can obtain and create a free Craftland room in the game. They can use the room card to go head-to-head against their friends or play a free-for-all style match.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan