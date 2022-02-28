How to get free room cards, Diamond Royale vouchers and more in Free Fire MAX this week

The developers have added a few events today in Free Fire MAX, which comprises even Free Custom Room Card. It offers multiple rewards to users, including room cards along with Diamond Royale and Weapon Royale Vouchers.

After completing the Squad Beatz event, the players did not have many activities to engage in. However, the calendar for the game’s collaboration with Assassin’s Creed is also out, and the activities will be queued up for the next several days.

Free Fire MAX players can get free room cards and vouchers from the new event

Players can complete a series of missions in the new Free Room Cards event beginning on 28 February 2022. They have time to collect the rewards until the event remains which is 6 March 2022.

The complete list of items along with the missions of the Free Room Cards event are as follows:

Play 5 games to receive 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers (Expiry Date: 31 March 2022)

Login 3 days to receive 1x Room Card (1 Match)

Play 10 games to receive 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers (Expiry Date: 31 March 2022)

Login 5 days to receive 1x Craftland Room Card (1 Match)

Playing matches and signing in for a given number of days is not a difficult task by any means and can be easily completed. Users can play Clash Squad matches to complete the objective of playing the specified number of games.

Steps to collect a free room card in Free Fire MAX

After completing the missions, you may follow the instructions given below to collect the new event's rewards.

Step 1: Access the Free Fire MAX event section by tapping on the calendar option.

Step 2: Subsequently, access the ‘Free Custom Room Card’ tab and select Get Cards Now!

Click the claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, press the claim button beside the eligible rewards to attain them.

The cards do not have an expiry date, but the vouchers must be utilized before 31 March 2022

In the first instance, players may think that the rewards in this event are not valuable, but they should know that each room card within the store costs 100 diamonds.

Similarly, they may use two Weapon Royale Vouchers to make spins worth 80 diamonds in Luck Royale. At the same time, the Diamond Royale Vouchers will save 120 diamonds.

Edited by Srijan Sen