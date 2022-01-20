How to get free Ruthless Jinx Bundle in Free Fire in OB32 version

Free Fire players frequently seek out bundles among all the cosmetic items accessible in the game. These are essentially complete outfits generally purchasable from the store for diamonds. However, gamers eagerly await the arrival of a new set of events since they frequently include free bundles.

Developers have revealed that the upcoming She Plays Free Fire will also feature a permanent Ruthless Jinx Bundle. Players can acquire the attractive bundle by completing the missions in the Suit Her Up event.

Steps to get Ruthless Jinx Bundle in Free Fire

Suit Her Up is divided into two segments: Collect SHE Tokens and Exchange SHE Tokens. In essence, players have to accomplish a number of daily tasks to earn the unique token, which they can exchange for a range of rewards.

Gamers can collect special tokens from 24 January 2022 to 1 February 2022. The tasks, along with the corresponding number of SHE Tokens they will receive, are as follows:

Missions to collect tokens (Image via Garena)

Play 1 Match to get 1x SHE Token

Kill 10 enemies to get 1x SHE Token

Get Booyah 2 times to get 1x SHE Token

Play 30 minutes to get 1x SHE Token

The exchange section of the Suit Her Up event will commence from 29 January 2022. It will be available until 1 February 2022. The rewards up for grabs along with the required number of tokens are as follows:

The items available in the event (Image via Garena)

15x SHE Token – Ruthless Jinx Bundle

10x SHE Token – 500x Universal Fragments

5x SHE Token – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (28 February 2022)

1x SHE Token – Random Loadout Loot Crate

As a result, users can pile up the SHE Token until the commencement of exchange.

Here are the steps that users can follow to collect SHE Tokens and exchange them

Step 1: After opening events within the game, users can select Suit Her Up under She Plays Free Fire.

Select Suit Her Up section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players should tap on the Collect SHE Tokens tab to get the tokens and the second Exchange SHE Tokens tab to earn the rewards.

