How to get free Sabertooth Loot Box skin, and Final Catastrophe Loot Box from Free Fire Rampage Identity event

Just after the completion of the events marking the release of the Bomb Squad mode in Free Fire, Garena introduced a new Rampage United event. These have kicked off on the Indian server on 17 June 2022 and will be available until early July 2022.

Among all the newly added activities, the Rampage Identity Web Event kicked off today and features an exciting set of rewards. What makes this even more interesting is that, unlike other events, it does not involve complex tasks that can be completed easily within a few minutes.

Read on for a comprehensive overview of the ongoing Rampage United event and steps to obtaining the rewards.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title due to government-imposed restrictions. However, players may sign in to their accounts in Free Fire MAX for the battle royale title since it is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire Rampage Identity Web Event guide: How to get the rewards

One of the many available events (Image via Garena)

The newly started Free Fire Rampage Identity Web Event commenced on 17 June. It will be available until 3 July 2022. To attain the rewards, gamers must customize their appearances in the event interface and take photos with the Rampage members.

Subsequently, gamers will receive the reward of Rampage United Choice Crate for sharing this photo with their friends. This crate can then be opened to receive one of the desired rewards.

The cosmetic items up for grabs in the newly added crate include the following:

Grenade – Earthshaker

Sabertooth Loot Box skin

Final Catastrophe Loot Box

Planet Destroyer surfboard

500x Universal Fragment

Gamers can only get one of these for free.

Steps to access the new Rampage Identity Web Event and collect the rewards

Step 1: First, players may open the Rampage United event interface by clicking on the option in the top right corner of the screen.

Click on Rampage Identity to access the interface (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they should select the Rampage Identity event interface by clicking on the corresponding option on the left side of the screen.

Customize the appearance and then click the Let's Share button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Users must design their character's appearance once the event interface loads up.

Share the image with friends (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, they need to click the Let's Share button and share the photo they took with their friends.

Gamers will receive Rampage United Choice Crate (Image via Garena)

Step 5: After gamers close the window, they will receive the Rampage United Choice Crate reward.

Step 6: Users can head to the vault section of the game and open the crate. They will have the option to select the desired prize.

Players need to confirm their selection, and the items will be delivered to their account, which they can equip through the same section.

Since customizing the look and sharing the clicked photo will not take much time, users should not skip out on these rewards. The rewards include previously available cosmetics, and older players may already own them. In this scenario, they can collect 500x Universal Fragments.

